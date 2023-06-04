SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023, Match 2

The second ODI of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023 series will see Sri Lanka (SL) square off against Afghanistan (AFG) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

In the first ODI between the two teams, Charith Aslanka starred for Sri Lanka. Displaying exceptional skill and determination, Aslanka crafted a vital inning of 91 runs off 95 deliveries. He received valuable support from Dhananjaya de Silva, who contributed 51 runs off 59 balls.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan remained composed and in control throughout their chase. They showcased remarkable efficiency, successfully reaching the target in just 46.5 overs. Leading the charge for the Afghan side was Ibrahim Zadran, who exhibited a masterful display of batting prowess, accumulating an impressive 98 runs off 98 deliveries.

Rahmat Shah also played a crucial supporting role, contributing a well-crafted 55 runs off 80 balls. Sri Lanka's struggle were further exacerbated by their inability to control extra runs, conceding 22 wides and inadvertently easing the Afghan batter's path to victory.

As Afghanistan seeks to seal the series with a win in this match, Sri Lanka will be determined to keep their hopes alive. Thus, a captivating contest awaits as the two teams lock horns in the highly anticipated second ODI.

SL vs AFG Match Details

The second ODI of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023 series will be played on June 4 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs AFG, Match 2, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday; 10.00 am IST.

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

SL Team/Injury News

Lahiru Kumara is injured and will not be available for selection in this encounter.

SL Probable Playing XI

Kushal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Matthews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana.

AFG Team/Injury News

Rashid Khan will not be available for selection.

AFG Probable Playing XI

Rahmanulla Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullak Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, F Mail, and Noor Ahmad.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kushal Mendis

Kushal Mendis failed to impress in the first match. But he is a good top-order batter who can put pressure on the opposition from the very beginning of an innings with his aggressive batting.

Batter

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran is a stable top-order batter who showed great determination in the last match. He also has a good record against Sri Lanka and that makes him a great pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva played a good hand in the first match. Besides, de Silva can contribute for Sri Lanka with his bowling also. He will be a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Afghan left-arm seamer looked in good form in the last match. Farooqi's recent form and his record against Sri Lanka makes him a great choice from the bowlers section.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka played a calm and composed knock in the first match. His stable and steady batting approach makes him a crucial pick and a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for this match also.

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran played a brilliant hand in the last match under pressure. Also, the fact that he has great numbers against Sri Lanka in ODIs makes Zadran a relatively safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL vs AFG, Match 2

Ibrahim Zadran

Dhananjaya de Silva

Charith Asalanka

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rahmat Shah

SL vs AFG Match Expert Tips

It will be a slow track where run-scoring will not be too easy for the batters. Spinners and batters who handle spin well will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Kushal Mendis

Batters: Angelo Matthews, Rahmat Shah, Charith Asalanka (vc), Ibrahim Zadran (c)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Noor Ahmad

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Kushal Mendis (vc)

Batters: Angelo Matthews, Rahmat Shah, Charith Asalanka, Ibrahim Zadran (c)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Noor Ahmad

