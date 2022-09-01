SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs BAN Dream11 tips.
Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh came up short against Afghanistan, leaving them a loss away from elimination from the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka had a batting collapse in the previous game, with only Bhanuka Rajapaksa resisting it. However, they will bank on their spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to step up in this must-win game. Bangladesh also boast a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience. With both sides eyeing a big win, a cracking game is on the cards in Dubai.
SL vs BAN Match Details, Asia Cup 2022
The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on September 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Group B, Match 5
Date and Time: 1st September 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network
Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar
SL vs BAN pitch report for Asia Cup 2022
The pitch in Dubai has been on the slower side, with 127 being the average first-score at the time of writing. The bowlers got some help early on with six wickets falling in the powerplay phase across four innings in Dubai. Teams have excelled at chasing here in the tournament, with dew bound to come into play.
Matches won by teams batting first: 0
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average 1st-innings score: 127
Average 2nd-innings score: 126
SL vs BAN Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)
Sri Lanka: LWL
Bangladesh: WLL
SL vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match
Sri Lanka injury/team news
No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka probable playing 11
Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.
Bangladesh injury/team news
No injury concerns for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh probable playing 11
Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
SL vs BAN Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38(29) vs Afghanistan in the previous match)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is an explosive batter with a strike rate of 135 in T20Is. He is a good player of spin, often taking them on in the middle overs. With a score of 38 in the previous game, Rajapaksa is a top pick for your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Afif Hossain (48 matches, 710 runs, strike-rate: 117.16)
Afif Hossain has not had the best of starts to his T20I career with an average of 19.19. However, he has a domestic T20 strike rate of 129 against leg-spin. With Afif likely to bat in the middle order, he is one to watch out for in this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Wanindu Hasaranga (39 matches, 384 runs, 63 wickets)
Wanindu Hasaranga is an elite white-ball bowler with 63 wickets in just 39 matches. He had a decent outing in the previous game with figures of 1/19. With Bangladesh struggling against leg-spin in their previous game, Hasaranga is a must-have in your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Mustafizur Rahman (70 matches, 91 wickets, Average: 20.95)
Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh's best pacer, averaging 20.95 with the ball. However, he did not have the best of outings against Afghanistan. Rahman, meanwhile, has a decent record against Sri Lanka, picking up 11 wickets in eight matches.
SL vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga is a brilliant leg-spinner with a heap of franchise league experience under his belt. Hasaranga picks up a wicket every 14 balls in T20I cricket and is among the very best in the format. With Hasaranga also being used as a floater on the batting front, he could be a brilliant captaincy option for your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan put in a good shift with the ball in the previous game with figures of 1/13 from his four overs. In addition to his bowling, Shakib is expected to bat in the top order. Given his all-round skills and the conditions on offer, Shakib is a popular captaincy pick ahead of the game.
5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SL vs BAN match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)
Bangladesh struggled against spin in their previous game, with the Afghan spinners registering combined figures of 11-0-61-6. Along the same lines, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana should prove to be a handful for Bangladesh and could be game-changing picks for your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mosaddek Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga (c)
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque
Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Mohd Saifuddin, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana