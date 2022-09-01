SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs BAN Dream11 tips.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh came up short against Afghanistan, leaving them a loss away from elimination from the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka had a batting collapse in the previous game, with only Bhanuka Rajapaksa resisting it. However, they will bank on their spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to step up in this must-win game. Bangladesh also boast a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience. With both sides eyeing a big win, a cracking game is on the cards in Dubai.

SL vs BAN Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The fifth match of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on September 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Group B, Match 5

Date and Time: 1st September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

SL vs BAN pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The pitch in Dubai has been on the slower side, with 127 being the average first-score at the time of writing. The bowlers got some help early on with six wickets falling in the powerplay phase across four innings in Dubai. Teams have excelled at chasing here in the tournament, with dew bound to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 127

Average 2nd-innings score: 126

SL vs BAN Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Sri Lanka: LWL

Bangladesh: WLL

SL vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

SL vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38(29) vs Afghanistan in the previous match)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is an explosive batter with a strike rate of 135 in T20Is. He is a good player of spin, often taking them on in the middle overs. With a score of 38 in the previous game, Rajapaksa is a top pick for your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Afif Hossain (48 matches, 710 runs, strike-rate: 117.16)

Afif Hossain has not had the best of starts to his T20I career with an average of 19.19. However, he has a domestic T20 strike rate of 129 against leg-spin. With Afif likely to bat in the middle order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (39 matches, 384 runs, 63 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga is an elite white-ball bowler with 63 wickets in just 39 matches. He had a decent outing in the previous game with figures of 1/19. With Bangladesh struggling against leg-spin in their previous game, Hasaranga is a must-have in your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mustafizur Rahman (70 matches, 91 wickets, Average: 20.95)

Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh's best pacer, averaging 20.95 with the ball. However, he did not have the best of outings against Afghanistan. Rahman, meanwhile, has a decent record against Sri Lanka, picking up 11 wickets in eight matches.

SL vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is a brilliant leg-spinner with a heap of franchise league experience under his belt. Hasaranga picks up a wicket every 14 balls in T20I cricket and is among the very best in the format. With Hasaranga also being used as a floater on the batting front, he could be a brilliant captaincy option for your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan put in a good shift with the ball in the previous game with figures of 1/13 from his four overs. In addition to his bowling, Shakib is expected to bat in the top order. Given his all-round skills and the conditions on offer, Shakib is a popular captaincy pick ahead of the game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mosaddek Hossain 48(31) vs Afghanistan Shakib al Hasan 4-0-13-1 vs Afghanistan Mushfiqur Rahim 1496 runs in 101 matches Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38(29) vs Afghanistan Wanindu Hasaranga 1/19 vs Afghanistan

SL vs BAN match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Bangladesh struggled against spin in their previous game, with the Afghan spinners registering combined figures of 11-0-61-6. Along the same lines, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana should prove to be a handful for Bangladesh and could be game-changing picks for your SL vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mosaddek Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohd Saifuddin, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

