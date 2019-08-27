SL vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - 27th August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

The last match of the league phase of the Karnataka Premier League will see Shivamogga Lions taking on bottom-placed Bijapur Bulls at Mysore on Tuesday, 27th August.

After a flawless start, Shivamogga have somewhat lost their way with two consecutive losses against Ballari and Belagavi respectively. With Shivamogga precariously placed at the fourth spot, a win would be necessary to qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Bijapur have endured a dismal campaign even with the presence of Bharat Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal, KC Cariappa among other star players. They will look to play for their pride and finish off this edition with a win.

Squads to choose from

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Suneel Raju, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Shimon Luiz, BA Mohit, Chiranjeevi GS, Swapnil Yelave, Samarth Ooty, Liyan Khan, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Shivamogga Lions: Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pavan Deshpande, Nihal Ullal, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Nidhish M, HS Sharath, Arjun Hoysala, Manjunath SP, Akshay Ballal, Sujith N Gowda, Rishabh Singh, Rohit Gowda, Rohit K, Prashant S, Hoysala K, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

Playing XI Updates

Liyan Khan could come into Bijapur's line-up while Shivamogga might bring back Rishabh Singh into the playing XI.

Bijapur Bulls: Naveen MG, Bharat Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, G Chiranjeevi (WK), Suneel Raju/ Liyan Khan, Jaswanth Acharya, Swapnil Yelave, Bhareth NP, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal (WK), Pavan Deshpande, SP Manjunath, M Nidhish, Akshay Ballal, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Sujith N Gowda/ Rishabh Singh, HS Sharath, Prithiviraj Shekhawat, T Pradeep.

Match Details

Bijapur Bulls vs Shivamogga Lions, Karnataka Premier League, 21st Match

27th August, 7.00 PM IST

SNR Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch and Weather Report

The weather has been perfect for some superb cricketing action so far. Also, the beautiful batting tracks combined with tiny boundaries have ensured a lot of exciting games in the past few days.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Nihal Ullal will be the lone wicket-keeper for this side. Just like Shivamogga suffered a dip in form, Ullal's form has plummeted to an extent. In the last two matches, he has only scored eight runs. However, if Shivamogga end up on the winning side, Ullal will have a big part to play in it.

Batsmen: Bharat Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal and Arjun Hoysala will be the batsmen for this game.

Chipli and Bhatkal are the pillars of Bijapur's batting line-up. So far, Chipli and Bhatkal have scored 214 and 165 runs respectively.

The elegant Mysuru southpaw Arjun Hoysala finally returned to form with a superb 77-run knock against Belagavi Panthers in his team's last game.

All-rounders: Pavan Deshpande, MG Naveen and NP Bhareth will be the three choices from this section.

Deshpande has been really consistent with the bat while also chipping in with an odd wicket or two. The star batting all-rounder has scored 181 runs until now.

MG Naveen is a superb utility player for Bijapur given the fact that he opens the batting and also takes the new ball. While he has picked five wickets in five games, runs has been a concern for Bijapur. Naveen will want to sign off this tournament with a cracking all-round performance.

NP Bhareth scored a fantastic 35 off 18 balls against Belagavi a few days ago. He will want to take that confidence into this game.

HS Sharath will be the final all-rounder. He has pretty similar attributes to skipper Abhimanyu Mithun. So far, he has picked up six wickets in five matches.

Bowlers: Shivamogga skipper Abhimamanyu Mithun will be a good pick from this section. He has often promoted himself higher up in the batting order and this match against Bijapur might see some fireworks from him.

Apart from Mithun, Suraj Kamath and Prithiviraj Shekhawat will make up the bowling attack. Two matches ago, Suraj Kamath came up with a brilliant three-wicket haul against Hubli in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Shekhawat hasn't had the kind of tournament he would have hoped to have after being retained by his team Shivamogga. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder would want to add to his 45.5 fantasy points.

Captain: Bharat Chipli will be the captain while Pavan Despande will be the vice-captain. Other options for captaincy roles are Rajoo Bhatkal, Nihal Ullal and Arjun Hoysala.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, Bharat Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, Arjun Hoysala, Pavan Deshpande (VC), MG Naveen, NP Bhareth, HS Sharath, Abhimanyu Mithun, Suraj Kamath, Prithiviraj Shekhawat.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nihal Ullal (VC), Bharat Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal (C), Arjun Hoysala, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, MG Naveen, SP Manjunath, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prateek Jain, T Pradeep.