SL vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match-23rd August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

The 14th match of the Karnataka Premier League will see the unbeaten Shivamogga Lions taking on second-placed Ballari Tuskers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23rd August, Friday.

Shivamogga have put in top performances in all the three games that they have played so far. Nihal Ullal and Pavan Deshpande have starred with the bat while T Pradeep and HS Sharath have been in form with the ball.

In their last match, Shivamogga breezed past Bengaluru Blasters in a rain-affected match with skipper Abhimanyu Mithun smashing an unbeaten 34 off 13 balls to take his side home and he will yet again be the 'X-factor' for his side.

Their opponents Ballari Tuskers have also been excellent, except the last match where their last moment batting collapse gifted Bengaluru Blasters a win through the VJD method. Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, and Prasidh Krishna have been the best performers for the side.

Squads to choose from

Shivamogga Lions: Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pavan Deshpande, Nihal Ullal, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Nidhish M, HS Sharath, Arjun Hoysala, Manjunath SP, Akshay Ballal, Sujith N Gowda, Rishabh Singh, Rohit Gowda, Rohit K, Prashant S, Hoysala K, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt P, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bellary Tuskers:Prasidh Krishna, Pradeep T, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Mohammad N Nizar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharath Srinivas, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa.

Playing XI Updates

Both teams are expected to go in with the same teams considering how well they have performed until now.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Rohit K, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Rishabh Singh, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep.

Bellary Tuskers: CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (C & WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shrinivas Sharath, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Abrar Kazi, Bhavesh Gulecha Prasidh Krishna, KP Appanna.

Match Details

Shivmogga Lions Vs Ballari Tuskers, Karnataka Premier League, 14th Match

23rd August, 7.00 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch and Weather Report

Rain interruptions are expected to play a part in this game as well. Constant rainfall during night games has ensured shortened games along with relatively tricky batting conditions initially. New ball bowlers have got quite a lot of assistance from the surface and could play a big role in this game again.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Nihal Ullal will be the lone selection from this set. The wicket-keeper batsman who also opens the batting for Shivamogga has been in terrific form in this KPL season and has gone on to score 149 runs in just three games.

Batsmen: Only three batsman will be picked for this game and two of them have been in scintillating form. They are Abhishek Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal, Ballari's two main batsmen.

Abhishek, who opens the innings for Ballari is a sweet timer of the ball and makes use of the powerplay field restrictions effectively. So far, he has scored 151 runs in four matches.

At No.3, the classy Devdutt Padikkal will stride out to bat. Given he is very young, Padikkal doesn't have the power game as of now but he more than makes up for it with his classy strokeplay. Padikkal has shown why he is regarded as the next big thing in Karnataka by mustering up 160 runs in four matches.

All-rounders: K Gowtham will be an easy pick from this section. While his batting exploits haven't been on show until now, Gowtham has held his own with the ball in hand. He has regularly picked up wickets during the middle overs and that is reflected in the fact that he is the leading wicket-taker currently with seven wickets in four matches.

CA Karthik is another integral member of the Ballari side. While he is a very useful medium-pacer, Karthik is also known for his explosive batting during the powerplay. He has had a very good tournament so far with 73 runs and five wickets in four games.

The final all-rounder will be HS Sharath. Sharath can turn out to be a game-changing pick as he is often promoted up the order as a pinch hitter. With the ball, he has taken five wickets in three matches.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, T Pradeep, and Abrar Kazi will be the four bowlers for this match.

After a disappointing domestic season which saw him fall the pecking order for India A selection, Prasidh Krishna has come back strongly in this KPL. He has bowled with a lot of pace which also being able to get movement off the pitch and off the air. So far, Prasidh has picked up six wickets from four matches.

Shivamogga skipper Abhimanyu Mithun has led his team from the front so far. In the last game against Bengaluru, Mithun smashed 34 off 13 balls to take his side home. Before that, he had also bowled a frugal two-over spell which saw him give away only ten runs.

Mithun has also found great support from strike bowler T Pradeep. While Pradeep has been expensive sometimes, he has also picked up six crucial wickets in three games. Those wickets have helped Shivamogga restrict opponents to a reasonable total.

Ballari left-arm spinner Abrar Kazi will round off the line-up. While Prasidh and Gowtham hog the limelight on most occasions, Kazi goes under the radar but he almost always performs his job perfectly. An integral part of the team's potent spin trio, Kazi has picked up five wickets so far.

Captain: Nihal Ullal will be the captain while Abhishek Reddy can be the vice-captain. Other choices for captaincy roles would be Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, and CA Karthik.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Reddy (VC), Arjun Hoysala, K Gowtham, CA Karthik, HS Sharath, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, T Pradeep, Abrar Kazi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nihal Ullal, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Abhishek Reddy, M Nidhish, K Gowtham (VC), CA Karthik, Pavan Deshpande, SP Manjunath, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bhavesh Gulecha, Abrar Kazi.