SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match - April 24, 2023

Sri Lanka (SL) and Ireland (IRE) are set to face each other in the second game of the two-match Test series on Monday, April 24. The SL vs IRE match will take place at the Galle International Stadium, Galle.

Batting first in the first Test, the hosts put up a massive first innings score of 591/6 courtesy of centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne (179), Kusal Mendis (140) and Dinesh Chandimal (102*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (104*).

In reply, the visitors were all out for just 143 runs, facing an in-form Sri Lankan bowling unit led by Prabath Jayasuriya, who picked up seven wickets. Sri Lanka enforced the follow-on with a massive 448 first-innings lead.

Ireland failed to put up a fight in the second innings as well, courtesy of a brilliant four-wicket haul from Ramesh Mendis, while Jayasuriya chipped in with three wickets. An all-round performance from the hosts ensured an innings and 280 runs victory in the first Test match.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for SL vs IRE. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Ramesh Mendis (SL) - 7 Credits

Ramesh Mendis is a multi-utility all-rounder who could prove to be crucial once again on the sluggish track at the Galle International Stadium. He bowled beautifully in the first Test and picked up five crucial wickets in the game.

If needed, he is more than capable of holding one end and chipping in with some crucial runs lower down the order. He should be a certain pick in your SL vs IRE Dream11 team.

#2 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 9 Credits

Dimuth Karunaratne helped his team get off to a brilliant start in the first Test match by scoring a brilliant 179 with the help of 15 boundaries. The team will be expecting another match-winning knock from their skipper in the second Test.

The talented left-handed batter has the ability to adjust to conditions and play a patient knock for the side. He could fetch a lot of fantasy points in your SL vs IRE Dream11 team.

#1 Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) - 8 Credits

Prabath Jayasuriya single-handedly destroyed Ireland's batting unit in the first Test match, notching up 10 wickets in the game. Apart from bowling, he can also chip in with some crucial runs lower down the order.

The 31-year-old spinner was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant display of spin bowling in the first Test match. Therefore, he should be the perfect pick to multiply your points for the SL vs IRE match.

