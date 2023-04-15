SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and Ireland (IRE) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle will start on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka head into this series as the hot favorites owing to their home record. The likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews have been brilliant of late and will be keen to lead the Sri Lankans to another win.

Ireland, meanwhile, gave a good account of themselves against Bangladesh in this format, with Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine impressing the most. While they lack experience in red-ball cricket, Ireland have enough firepower and talent to trouble the hosts, making for an entertaining game in Galle.

SL vs IRE Match Details, 1st Test

Sri Lanka and Ireland will face off in the first Test in Galle. The game is set to start on Sunday, April 16, at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs IRE, 1st Test

Date and Time: April 16th, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nishan Madushka (wk), Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume and Ben White.

SL vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorcan Tucker (2 innings, 145 runs, Average: 72.50)

Lorcam Tucker was brilliant on his debut against Bangladesh, scoring 145 runs in two innings. He scored a hundred against Bangladesh, impressing against both pace and spin.

With Tucker in decent form, he is a top pick for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dimuth Karunaratne (84 matches, 6230 runs, Average: 39.94)

Dimuth Karunaratne is a prolific run-scorer in this format with 6230 runs in 84 matches. He averages nearly 40 and has a penchant for scoring big hundreds at the top of the order.

With Karunaratne capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ramesh Mendis (10 matches, 46 wickets, Average: 28.39)

Ramesh Mendis has been a decent addition to the Sri Lanka set-up, picking up 46 wickets in 10 matches. He is averaging 28.39 with the ball, with three five-wicket hauls to his name as well.

With the conditions likely to suit him, Mendis is another top pick for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Andy McBrine (3 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 32.90)

Andy McBrine has had a decent start to his Test career, picking up 10 wickets in three matches. In his previous Test against Bangladesh, McBrine had aggregate figures of seven for 170, including a six-fer in the first innings.

With McBrine also adding value with the bat, he is a good addition to your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis has been in decent form over the last few months across all formats. In the last Test series against New Zealand, Mendis scored 151 runs in four innings, with two fifties to his credit.

With Mendis capable of scoring big runs and also boasting valuable experience, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector is one of the best batting prospects to come out of Ireland in recent times. He scored 106 runs in two innings against Bangladesh, including a fifty in each innings.

With Tector also adding value with the ball with his off-spin, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Dimuth Karunaratne 6230 runs in 84 Tests Prabath Jayasuriya 33 wickets in 5 Tests Lasith Embuldeniya 71 wickets in 17 Tests Harry Tector 106 runs in 2 innings Mark Adair 9 wickets in 2 Tests

SL vs IRE match expert tips for 1st Test

Prabath Jayasuriya has had a fine start to his Test career, picking up 33 wickets in five Tests. While he could not hold his own in New Zealand, Jayasuriya should enjoy the conditions at home.

With Jayasuriya capable of picking wickets consistently, he is a good choice for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (c), Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc)

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Andy McBrine

Bowlers: Prabath Jayasuriya, Lasith Embuldeniya

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis (vc), Andy McBrine

Bowlers: Prabath Jayasuriya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Mark Adair

