SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Sri Lanka 2023, 2nd Test

The second Test of Ireland's Tour of Sri Lanka will see Sri Lanka (SL) square off against Ireland (IRE) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Monday, April 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The home side put on a dominating show in the first match of the series. Three of their batters scored centuires in the first innings and batted the visitors out of the game.

Sri Lanka managed to win the match by an innings and 280 runs. While Sri Lanka will be looking to continue their dominance, Ireland will be hoping to put up a fight of some sort in this match.

SL vs IRE Match Details

The second Test of Ireland's tour of Sri Lanka will be played on April 24 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, commencing from 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs IRE, 2nd Test

Date and Time: April 24, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL vs IRE, Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for batting in the first half of the match. But as the game progresses, the pitch will slow down and the spinners will play a big part in the game.

SL vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

SL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL Probable Playing XI

N Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, P Jayasuriya, D de Silva, S Samarawickrama, R Mendis, A Fernando, V Fernando.

IRE Team/Injury News

No major updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

J McCollum, A Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, P Moor, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, A McBrine, M Adair, B White.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis

The Sri Lanka wicketkeeper looked in decent touch in the last match. He will be the best pick from the wicket keeper category for the match along with S Samarawickrama.

Batter

Dimuth Karnaratne

The Sri Lankan batter scored a big hundred in the last match and will be carrying that form into this match. He looks like the best batter pick from the batter category for the match.

All-rounder

R Mendis

R Mendis looked in good touch with both the bat and the ball. He scored some valuable runs and also picked up wickets. He looks like the best pick from this section for this match.

Bowler

P Jayasuria

The Irish batter found it difficult to negotiate Jayasuria's spin web. His wicket-taking form in the last match makes him the best bowler for this match.

SL vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Dimuth Karunaratne

The Sri Lankan Test skipper looked in great touch in the last match. The kind of form he is in, Karunaratne will enjoy the relatively inexperienced Irish bowling line-up. He looks like a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

P Jayasuriya

The left-arm spinner went through the Irish batting lineup with his disciplined spin bowling. Jayasurya has the wicket taking form behind him and with that he can be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

SL vs IRE Match Expert Tips

The spinners will have their say on this match towards the later stages of the match. So, batters who negotiate spin well and spin bowlers will be the best picks for the match.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Second Test, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Dinesh Chandimal, George Dockrell, Dimuth Karunaratne, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, R Mendis, A McBrine, C Campher

Bowlers: V Fernando, P Jayasuriya

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Second Test, Grand League Team

