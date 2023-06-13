SL vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 13, 2023

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are all set to play their first warm-up game on June 13 ahead of the ICC CWC Qualifiers. The game will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, at 12:30 pm IST.

Both teams will get ample time to prepare themselves ahead of their do-or-die contest in the Qualifiers. Netherlands' win record against Sri Lanka is quite poor, to say the least. They have lost all the three ODI matches that they played against Sri Lanka, that too by massive margins.

As the countdown for this warm-up fixture begins, let us look at the top three players you should pick as your captain or vice-captain for the SL vs NED Dream11 prediction match.

SL vs NED Squad for Today's Match

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

#3 Max O'Dowd (NED) - 9 credits

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Max has a formidable record in ODI cricket and is a highly reliable top-order batter for the Netherlands. In 25 ODI innings, he has amassed 859 runs at a stunning average of 37.34 which also includes his best individual score of 89. Apart from that, the 25-year-old has eight half-centuries to his name as well.

Max is a talented prospect to watch out for and we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Kusal Mendis (SL) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Mendis is blessed with a compact technique and an aggressive impulse and has the knack for scoring consistently. He has over 2700 runs in ODI cricket at a remarkable average of 30.94. Besides, he has also notched up two centuries and 21 half centuries so far.

He played some match-winning knocks in his last series against Afghanistan which helped them get over the line. Mendis is a rock-solid batter and you should definitely feature him in your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team as the captain or vice-captain.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Hasaranga is a powerful middle-order batter and an aggressive leg-break bowler with a bag of tricks up his sleeve. In the ODI format, the 25-year-old has taken 45 wickets and a decent average of 35.53, which also includes his career-best figures of 4/58. And with the bat, he has a strike rate of just under 110 with 67 fours and 25 sixes to his name.

Hasaranga is a highly skilled all-rounder and he should feature in your SL vs NED Dream11 prediction team as the captain or vice-captain.

