SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 9, 2023

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, July 9, Sunday at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Both sides have already booked their berth in the main event and are set for a memorable climax.

Netherlands have not defeated Sri Lanka, who are unbeaten in the tournament, in the recent past. No wonder, both will be aiming to end the campaign on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 Credits



Wanindu Hasaranga has been at the top of his game with 20 scalps from six matches at a bowling average of 12.45 and an economy rate of 5.15. He did not feature in the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies after ending up wicketless in his last outing against Zimbabwe.

Hasaranga will be keen to make a strong comeback and continue his good form in the final match. He is a good pick as a captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Logan van Beek (NED) - 9 Credits



Logan van Beek has been an impressive performer in the ongoing tournament for Netherlands. He has scalped 12 wickets so far in seven matches at an economy of 5.22. After yet another brilliant performance against Sri Lanka with 3-26 in nine overs, he could add just one more wicket to his tally in last two games.

Thanks to his good form with the new ball, Logan van Beek looks like a good pick as captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Pathum Nissanka (SL)- 8.5 Credits



Pathum Nissanka is currently the leading scorer for Sri Lanka with 394 runs from seven matches including two fifties and two hundred at an average of 78.80. He is coming off a 104 off 113 against West Indies as Sri Lanka chased down 244 with eight wickets in hand.

The partnership between him and Dimuth Karunaratne will be crucial in the final. Nissanka, therefore, is one of the top picks as captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

