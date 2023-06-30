SL vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 30, 2023

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will meet for the second Super Six match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe will host this match on Friday, June 30.

Both sides will be hoping to continue with their good form in this important clash. Here we are looking at 3 best picks who could be captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#3 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 8.5 Credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 234 runs from four games so far with two fifties and one hundred to his name. After a knock of 52 against the UAE, he smashed an unbeaten 61 off 51 against Oman. Then he looked brilliant with 103 against Ireland followed by an unlikely failure in his last outing.

He would be looking forward to contributing yet again to this very important match. Karunaratne is one of our top picks as captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Logan van Beek (NED) - 9 Credits

T20 Super Smash - Wellington Firebirds v Northern Brave Men

Logan van Beek has been performing exceptionally well for the Netherlands team. He has scalped eight wickets so far in four matches at an economy of 5.53. He is coming off a player of the match performance against West Indies where he scored 28 off just 14 balls and also picked up a wicket for 77 runs in his 10 overs.

His good form in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 makes him the perfect pick as captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 Credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 wickets to his name from four matches at a bowling average of 8.78 and economy of 5.04.

The leg-spinner looked deadly when he scalped 5 wickets against Oman conceding just 13 runs in 7.2 overs just after claiming six wickets for 24 runs in eight overs against the United Arab Emirates. Hasaranga is a good pick as a captain or vice-captain for SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

