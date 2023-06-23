Sri Lanka vs Oman - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sri Lanka will take on Oman in match number 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs OMN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka started this tournament with a massive win over the UAE. They racked up 355 batting first before bowling UAE out for 180 and recording a mammoth 175-run win. On the other hand, Oman also had a strong start to this competition. They chased down 282 against Ireland before hunting down 228 against UAE.

SL vs OMN, Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 between Sri Lanka and Oman will be played on June 23, 2023, at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game is set to start at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs OMN

Date & Time: June 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has been an excellent one to bat on. 287 is the average score at this venue in this tournament. The fast bowlers have historically done well at this venue as they have found movement and bounce. There has been turn for the spinners as well.

SL vs OMN Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Oman Team News

No major injury concerns.

Oman Probable Playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

Today’s SL vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (1 match, 78 runs)

Kusal Mendis looked in top form in the last game against UAE. He struck 78 off 63 balls in a knock which included 10 boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Charith Asalanka (1 match, 48 runs)

Charith Asalanka batted at No. 5 in the fixture against UAE. The left-hander smashed 48 off just 23 deliveries and his innings contained five fours along with two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ayaan Khan (2 matches, 62 runs, 2 wickets)

Ayaan Khan can be effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 62 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 108.77. With the ball, he has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 4.10.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Bilal Khan has been bowling really well. The left-arm pacer has picked up four wickets in two games in this tournament. His overall ODI record reads 85 wickets from 40 matches.

SL vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga (1 match, 6 wickets, 23 runs)

Wanindu Hasaranga had a stupendous game with both bat and ball against UAE. The leg-spinning all-rounder scored an unbeaten 12-ball 23 before returning with figures of 8-1-24-6.

Pathum Nissanka (1 match, 57 runs)

Pathum Nissanka batted nicely in the last encounter. The Sri Lankan top-order batter scored 57 and hit five boundaries in his knock. This was his fourth half-century from seven games in ODI cricket in 2023.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Wanindu Hasaranga 6 wickets & 23 wickets in 1 match Kusal Mendis 78 runs in 1 match Ayaan Khan 62 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Pathum Nissanka 57 runs in 1 match Bilal Khan 4 wickets in 2 matches

SL vs OMN match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and game-changing all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kashyap Prajapati, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Ayaan Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

SL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka vs Oman - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Bilal Khan

SL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka vs Oman - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

