SL vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 1st Test – July 16, 2023

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the first game of the two-match Test series, starting Sunday, July 16. The Galle International Stadium will host the contest.

Pakistan did not have a great time in Tests last year, failing to even a single home match, but they did win a Test on Sri Lankan soil. Babar Azam’s men will be looking to get their WTC 2023-25 campaign off to a flying start.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your SL vs PAK Dream11 teams.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9.0 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam has outstanding Test records against Sri Lanka and hence, should be picked for the SL vs PAK match. In six Tests, the Pakistan skipper has notched 572 runs at an average of 63.55 with three hundreds to show for his efforts. In Sri Lanka, Babar has played two Tests and racked up 271 runs at an average of 67.75 with a top score of 119 to show for his efforts.

#2 Abrar Ahmed (PAK) – 8.0 credits

Pakistan v England - Third Test Match: Day Two

The pitch in Galle is generally a paradise for spin bowlers. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed could end up playing a massive role in the match. In four Test matches, the leg-spinner has picked up 28 wickets with two five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. If he is in the XI, fantasy users should definitely pick him for the SL vs PAK match.

#1 Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) - 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 5

Prabath Jayasuriya has simply been stupendous in his short career for Sri Lanka. The left-arm spinner has picked up 50 wickets from seven Test matches with 6 five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. On Sri Lankan soil, the tweaker has picked up 46 wickets from five matches with best figures of 6/52. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the SL vs PAK match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's SL vs PAK 1st Test? Babar Azam Prabath Jayasuriya 0 votes