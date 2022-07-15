SL v PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st Test match - July 16, 2022

Sri Lanka will host Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The first fixture will commence on Saturday (July 16) at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia on a multi-format tour, which ended with a two-match Test series. The hosts lost their first game by ten wickets but did exceptionally well to bounce back and level the series, winning their second match in grand fashion.

The Islanders beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in what was a remarkable win to level the series. Dimuth Karunaratne and his men will be confident coming into the Pakistan series and will want to start well to take an early lead in the series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, also played their last Test series against Australia at home. The first two games ended in a draw while Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the final game to win the series 1-0. They played West Indies in a three-match ODI series prior to the Sri Lanka tour.

Pakistan won the series 3-0 and will be keen to carry the momentum forward despite the shift in formats. The visitors will aim to come back strong after a series defeat against Australia and make amends against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the opening clash, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been in excellent form in recent times. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a successful series with the bat against Australia at home. He was their second-highest run-scorer with 390 runs from five innings at an average of 78 with a century and two half-centuries. His highest individual score was 196.

Babar is currently ranked fourth in the ICC Player batting rankings for the longest format and has been a top performer in international cricket. He has impressive stats in the longest format, having accumulated 2851 runs from 40 matches at an average of 45.98 with six centuries and 21 half-centuries.

The right-handed batter is in good form and is expected to lead from the front in this series against Sri Lanka.

#2 Prabath Jayasuriya

Prabath Jayasuriya had a spectacular debut against Australia. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Prabath Jayasuriya made his Test debut against Australia in the second match of their recent series. The left-arm spinner had a dream start to his career in the longest format as he picked up a total of 12 wickets in the match, including six-wicket hauls in both innings.

His total figure read 12/177 at an average of 14.75, with a strike rate of 26 and an economy rate of 3.40. Prabath was also awarded the Player of the Match for his scintillating performance with the ball.

He has good experience in first-class cricket, having played 63 matches and picking up 246 wickets. Sri Lanka will bank on his experience in the first match against Pakistan.

#1 Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal scored a fine double century against Australia in the last Test. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Dinesh Chandimal was the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka in their Test series against Australia. He scored 219 runs from three innings at an average of 109.50. The right-hander slammed a magnificent unbeaten 206 in the second match.

The former captain is highly experienced and has redeemed himself with some impressive performances. He has played 68 matches in this format, amassing 4665 runs at an average of 42.02 with 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Dinesh Chandimal is a vital cog for the hosts in this series and will be keen to carry out his good form. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

