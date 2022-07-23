SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match - July 24, 2022

After the action-packed first Test, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will clash for the final time on this tour in the second Test of their two-match series in Galle. Pakistan are currently leading the series 1-0 after historically chasing down 342 in the fourth innings in the first Test.

The first Test saw Babar Azam scoring a century in the first innings while Abdullah Shafique won them the game with a heroic 160* in the record chase. For Sri Lanka, it was Dinesh Chandimal who scored 76 and 94* in the two innings, taking the team’s total to safety while Kusal Mendis also found some form in the second essay.

For the home team, Prabath Jayasuriya was the star in the four innings since he made his Test debut. The left-arm spinner has been difficult to get away with for the opposition batters and a lot will depend on him if Sri Lanka are to level the series.

Ahead of the second Test, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Prabath Jayasuriya

Prabath Jayasuriya was very close to becoming the first bowler ever in the history of Test cricket to pick up five-wicket hauls in each of his first four innings of the format. Unfortunately, he couldn’t pick up more than four wickets in the second innings of the first Test. Having said that, Prabath is a brilliant left-arm spinner who keeps the batters on their toes all the time.

The 30-year-old has picked up 21 wickets in two Tests so far and Sri Lanka wouldn’t mind a couple of five-fors from him in the upcoming Test. It won’t be a bad idea to pick him in your Dream11 side as captain or vice-captain for this match.

#2 Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal is arguably in the form of his life. He found his mojo in the second Test against Australia, scoring a stunning double-century and hasn’t looked back since. Chandimal was a vital cog in Sri Lanka posting decent scores in both innings of the first Test against Pakistan.

The veteran cricketer scored 76 runs in the first essay that helped Sri Lanka reach 222 and he then slammed an unbeaten 94 to help his side extend the lead close to 350. He will be keen on continuing in the same vein in the crucial Test for Sri Lanka and can be made captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 side as well.

#1 Babar Azam

Babar Azam has to be part of every Dream11 side and is a popular option for captaincy. He is in great form at the moment and single-handedly helped Pakistan reach parity in the previous Test’s first innings. His 119-run knock was high-class and one of the best of his career so far.

Moreover, Babar came back to score a vital fifty in the second innings, playing second fiddle to Shafique. Babar Azam is definitely a must-pick for this match and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he scores yet another ton in the second Galle Test.

