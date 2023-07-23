SL vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match – July 24, 2023

Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns with each other in the second game of the two-match Test series from Monday, July 24. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the clash.

Pakistan won the opening Test by four wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series. Sri Lanka will now be looking to make a comeback and draw level.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your SL vs PAK Dream11 teams.

#3 Saud Shakeel (SL) – 7 credits

Saud Shakeel is a player fantasy users should pick in their teams for the SL vs PAK match. He has averaged in the 90s in the first six Tests of his career. He is now on the verge of becoming the fastest Pakistani batter to 1000 Test runs.

The southpaw will be high on confidence after getting scores of 208 not out and 30 in the opening Test in Galle.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) – 8 credits

While Dhananjaya de Silva failed to pick up a wicket in the opening Test, he was simply stupendous with the bat in hand. He scored 122 runs off 214 balls in Sri Lanka’s first innings and backed it up with a knock of 82 in the second.

The right-handed batter has been a dependable force for the Lankans in the middle order. Fantasy users should pick him for the SL vs PAK match.

#1 Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) – 8.5 credits

Prabath Jayasuriya has been a prolific wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in Test cricket over the last 12 months. In the Galle Test, he picked up seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Jayasuriya has also shown that he can chip in with useful runs, making him a must-pick in fantasy teams for the SL vs PAK match.

