SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Saturday, July 16.

Sri Lanka come into the series on the back of a morale-boosting win over Australia, courtesy of a fine spin-bowling display. They will bank on their spinners to come good again as they eye another Test win at home. However, the Lankans face a stern test in the form of Pakistan, who boast an equally-good bowling attack. With the likes of Babar Azam and Fawad Alam in their ranks, Pakistan will start as the favorites. But with home conditions leveling the playing field for Sri Lanka, an entertaining game of Test cricket beckons in Galle.

SL vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha.

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah.

Match Details

SL vs PAK, 1st Test

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

As seen in the recent Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia, the pitch is expected to be on the slower side with the spinners being the key. The first couple of days should be good for batting, with some swing available for the pacers as well. As the pitch wears on, the spinners should have a big say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and post a big first-innings total.

Today's SL vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal had a brilliant outing against Australia in the previous game, scoring his first-ever double hundred in Test cricket. Chandimal has been in good form over the last few months, playing big knocks in the middle order. He is a good player of spin and with form on his side, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is an elite batter who has been in decent form over the last few months. His experience and ability to play spin well should hold him in good stead going into the series. With Azam capable of scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ramesh Mendis: Ramesh Mendis has emerged as Sri Lanka's lead spinner with his stellar performances in subcontinent conditions. In addition to his bowling exploits, Mendis can hold his own with the bat as well, scoring handy runs in the lower order. With the pitch conditions playing into his hands, Mendis is a must-have in your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yasir Shah: Yasir Shah is set to make his comeback into the Pakistan side given the conditions expected in Sri Lanka. The veteran leg-spinner has a heap of experience to fall back on, with a decent record against Sri Lanka as well. With the leggie expected to lead Pakistan's spin attack, he can be backed to put in a good performance in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Yasir Shah (PAK)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Dimuth Karunaratne - 5905 runs in 80 Test matches, Average: 39.90

Ramesh Mendis - 34 wickets in 8 Test matches, Average: 30.53

Shaheen Afridi - 95 wickets in 24 Test matches, Average: 25.08

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Ramesh Mendis.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Ramesh Mendis, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ramesh Mendis. Vice-captain: Yasir Shah.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far