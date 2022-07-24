SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) is set to take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Sunday, July 24.

Pakistan pulled off a brilliant runchase in the previous game, courtesy of a sensational Abdullah Shafique ton. Although the tourists didn't look convincing with the ball, Pakistan's experience and intent with the bat saw them cross the finish line. However, they will be wary of what the Sri Lankans are capable of doing in their own backyard. The hosts' spin attack will remain key as they look to restore parity to the series scoreline. All in all, a cracking game of Test cricket beckons between the two sides in Galle.

SL vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha.

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam/Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah.

Match Details

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

The pitch in Galle is expected to be on the slower side with the spinners likely to play a part from Day 1. There shouldn't be much swing on offer for the pacers, who will have to hit the deck hard and rely on variable bounce to do the trick. There should be enough spin to keep the spinners interested. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put a big score on the board.

Today's SL vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal has been in fine form over the last month or so, even scoring his first Test double-hundred. He had a decent outing in the previous Test as well, negotiating the spinners with aplomb. Given his form and experience, Chandimal is a good addition to your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a game-defining hundred in the first innings. He is a good player of both pace and spin, with his record also being noteworthy. With Azam in brilliant form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ramesh Mendis: Ramesh Mendis didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, partly due to Prabath Jayasuriya's brilliance. However, Ramesh is Sri Lanka's lead spinner, with his accuracy standing out. With the conditions also suiting him, Mendis is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Yasir Shah: Yasir Shah had a decent outing in the previous game, impressing with the ball in patches as Pakistan's lead spinner. The leg-spinner has a good record in sub-contintent conditions, which should hold him in good stead. With Yasir also capable of adding value with the bat, he should make for a good pick in your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Yasir Shah (PAK)

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

Important stats for SL vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Dimuth Karunaratne - 5922 runs in 81 Test matches, Average: 39.48

Ramesh Mendis - 37 wickets in 9 Test matches, Average: 31.30

Abdullah Shafique - 720 runs in 6 Test matches, Average: 80.00

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Prabath Jayasuriya and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ramesh Mendis. Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Rizwan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Prabath Jayasuriya and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Captain: Yasir Shah. Vice-captain: Prabath Jayasuriya.

