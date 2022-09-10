SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Final

Pakistan (PAK) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs PAK 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Despite starting their Asia Cup campaign with a loss, Sri Lanka have won four in a row to book their place in the final. The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga have impressed in recent games against India and Pakistan.

The Men in Green, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit despite winning three out of their five Asia Cup matches. They will, however, start as the favorites, given their superior depth. But with Sri Lanka coming into the contest with valuable momentum on their side, a cracker of a game beckons in Dubai.

SL vs PAK Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The final of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on September 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

SL vs PAK pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

Dubai is a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings score being 164 in Asia Cup 2022. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions early on, with the powerplay phase of the last two matches seeing nine wickets fall. Dew is expected to play a part as teams prefer to chase upon winning the toss in Dubai.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

Average 1st-innings score: 164

Average 2nd-innings score: 148

SL vs PAK Form Guide (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan: LWWWL

Sri Lanka: LWWWW

SL vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

Charith Asalanka could return to the side.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Pramod Madushan.

Pakistan injury/team news

Naseem Shah should slot back into the playing 11, while Shadab's fitness status is still uncertain.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

SL vs PAK Dream11 match top picks for Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (5 matches, 155 runs, Average: 31.00)

Kusal Mendis has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the tournament, scoring 155 runs in five matches. Although he failed to get going in the previous SL vs PAK fixture, Mendis is a brilliant player of spin. Given his form and the conditions, Mendis is a top pick for the final.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (5 matches, 63 runs, Average: 12.60)

Babar Azam finally got some runs under his belt in the previous match, scoring 30 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka. He is one of the best players in the format, averaging in excess of 45. With Azam capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nawaz (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 13.38)

Mohammad Nawaz has been Pakistan's stand-out all-rounder, impressing with both the bat and ball. He is their highest wicket-taker with eight scalps and is also striking at an impressive 158.70 with the bat. With Shadab Khan's status being uncertain, Nawaz is likely to play a prominent role yet again.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy: 6.85)

Maheesh Theekshana had a good outing against Pakistan in the previous game, picking up two wickets. He is capable of bowling across different phases of an innings, with his economy rate of 6.85 in the Asia Cup holding him in good stead. Given his form and the conditions, Theekshana should be one to watch out for in this game.

SL vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices for Asia Cup 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is an elite T20I bowler with a strike rate of 13.38 in 43 matches. He comes into the game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance against Pakistan. With Hasaranga adding value with the bat as well, he is a top choice for the captaincy.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is a good captaincy choice and for good reason. Sri Lanka struggled against express pace, with Rauf himself picking up a couple of wickets in the previous game. He is likely to bowl crunch overs, making him a viable captaincy pick.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 63 runs in 5 matches Mohammad Rizwan 226 runs in 5 matches Mohammad Nawaz 8 wickets in 5 matches Bhanuka Rajapaksa 120 runs in 5 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 6 wickets in 5 matches

SL vs PAK match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan have struggled against spin in Asia Cup 2022. The previous SL vs PAK match saw the Lankan spinners pick up as many as six wickets. With Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah not particularly great against spin, Mohammad Nawaz is likely to bat higher up the order. If he does continue his good form with both the bat and ball, he could be a game-changing selection in your SL vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nawaz (c)

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

