SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023, 1st Test

Sri Lanka (SL) will be taking on Pakistan (PAK) in the first Test of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 Series at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday, July 16. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Pakistan will be looking to start their WTC cycle on a good note. They will be trying to win the series and the first step for that will be to win this match. But Sri Lanka will also be eager to win the match and thus the series. They were close to playing the WTC Final in the last cycle and will be trying hard to go one better this time.

SL vs PAK Match Details

The first Test of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 Series will be played on July 16 at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 10:00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: July 16, 2023, Sunday; 10:00 am IST.

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

SL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL Probable Playing XIs

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, P Jayawickrama, and Kasun Rajitha.

PAK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAK Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Imam ul Haq, A Shafique, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Hasan Ali.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper category. He is a stable batter and that makes him a great choice.

Batter - Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain is a technically sound and stable top-order batter. Babar Azam likes to bat for a long time and that makes him a great choice from the batters category.

All-rounder - Dhanajaya de Silva

A decent middle-order batter and a good spin bowler. Dhananjaya de Silva gives a good chance to pick up points with both his batting and bowling to the users. He will be a great pick from this category.

Bowler - P Jayasuriya

This left-arm spinner has great potential to pick up important wickets for his team. Jayasuriya will be a really great pick on a Sri Lankan pitch for this match.

SL vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a class batter. On an Asian wicket, it is probable that Babar will be scoring for his team. Therefore Babar will be a prime choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Dimuth Karunaratne

The Sri Lankan skipper is someone who likes to take time and play big innings. At his home ground, Karunaratne will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL vs PAK, 1st Test

Dimuth Karunaratne

Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

P Jayasuriya

Abrar Ahmed

SL vs PAK Match Expert Tips

It will be a good batting pitch. But as the game gets to the third or fourth day, the spinner will have a big say in the match. Batters who can play spin well and spin bowlers will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne (vc), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhanajaya de Silva, Agha Salman

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, P Jayasuriya, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhanajaya de Silva, Agha Salman (vc)

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, P Jayasuriya (c), Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi