SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023, 2nd Test

Sri Lanka (SL) will square off against Pakistan (PAK) in the second Test of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Monday, July 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Pakistan dominated the proceedings in the first Test of the series. Their batters put on a strong show in the first innings and ensured that they won the match even after a bit of slum during the chase. They will try to maintain the winning momentum and win the series by a 2-0 margin.

While Sri Lanka will be looking to maintain their prestige on their home turf. They will try and win this match to draw levels.

SL vs PAK Match Details

The second Test of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 series will be played on July 24 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The match will commence at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: July 24, 2023, Monday; 9.30 am IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

SL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL Probable Playing XI

N Madushka (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, and D Madushanka

PAK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAK Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Shaud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, N Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Nasim Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Sadeera Samarawickrama

Sadeera Samarawickrama looked in good touch in the first match. Besides, he was also in good form coming into this series from his outings in the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. Samarawickrama is definitely a good wicketkeeper option for this match.

Batter - Shaud Shakeel

Shaud Shakeel showed brilliant determination in the first Test scoring a double hundred in the first innings. He is in form and will be a good choice from this section along with Babar Azam and Angelo Matthews.

All-rounder - Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva played good knocks with the bat in both innings of the first Test. He can also be useful with the ball when required. De Silva is a good pick from the all-rounder section along with Agha Salman.

Bowler - Abrar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed might turn out to be a crucial choice in this match. He will be very useful on the slowish track at Colombo. Keeping the playing conditions in mind, Abrar might be a very beneficial pick for the match.

SL vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Shaud Shakeel

The Pakistani middle-order batter is in great form and has confidence in himself after the double hundred in the first Test. He will be one of the safer choices for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Dhananjaya de Silva

In this Sri Lankan all-rounder, you get an option, that keeps you in the game throughout the match. Dhananjaya de Silva might be an unlikely but beneficial pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL vs PAK, 2nd Test

Babar Azam

Shaud Shakeel

Angelo Matthews

Dhananjaya de Silva

Abrar Ahmed

SL vs PAK Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Colombo will be good for batting for the first three days. In the last two days, it will slow down and assist the spinners. Therefore batters who play spin well and spin bowlers will be good picks for the match.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Angelo Matthews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Shaud Shakeel

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, R Mendis, Agha Salman

Bowlers: Prabath Jayasuriya, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi

