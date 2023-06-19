SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 19, 2023

The match no.3 of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers is all set to unveil on June 19 at Queen’s Sports Club where Sri Lanka would take on UAE. The game is expected to kick off at 12:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka is a much stronger side leading into this fixture. They are a vastly experienced side who finished their ODI series against Afghanistan on a high. They beat them 2-1 after being thoroughly outplayed in the first game. The Lankans are surely up for the challenge and appear to be a very battle-hardened side.

UAE has plenty to worry about. Their track record against Test-playing nations isn’t impressive at all. They are still reeling from their 3-0 whitewash at home against the West Indies and face a difficult challenge against the strong Lankan side. Besides, the only two ODI games that they played against Sri Lanka ended up in embarrassing defeats for them.

As we head to a rather one-sided contest, let us look at the top 3 players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Charith Asalanka (SL) - 7.5 credits

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Charith Asalanka averages nearly 40 in ODI cricket and has a very formidable strike rate of 88.64. Besides, he has one century and seven fifty-plus scores to his name. He fared well in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan and appears to be in solid form.

By looking at the current form that he is in, Asalanka is worth trying as a captain or vice-captain in your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Waseem Muhammad (UAE) - 8.5 credits

Waseem Muhammad

Waseem is an explosive striker and can consistently score at a brisk strike rate. He has over 1000 ODI runs and bats at a strike rate of just under 95. In 41 innings, he has scored a century and six fifty-plus scores. Waseem is a very dangerous customer at the top of the order and can change the complexion of the game with his scintillating batting.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Hasaranga is a true match-winner for his side who has done wonders for Sri Lankan cricket in limited-overs cricket. He has claimed 45 wickets at an average of 36.53 which includes his best bowling figures of 4/58. In addition, he can play some lovely cameos low down the order. He averages 23.9 with the bat and has a strike rate that exceeds well over 100.

The spin-bowling all-rounder can wreak a lot of havoc once he settles into his rhythm. Wanindu surely is the man to watch out for as he can be the captain or vice-captain in your SL vs UAE Dream11 prediction match.

