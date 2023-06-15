SL vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-Up match – June 15, 2023  

Sri Lanka (SL) and the United States (USA) are set to cross swords in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Warm up on Thursday, June 15. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka struggled a bit in their match against the Netherlands, but won by three wickets. The USA, on the other hand, will go into the match after losing to Ireland by five wickets on Tuesday.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs USA game.

SL vs USA Squad for Today's Match

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

USA

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga did not play any part in Sri Lanka’s match against the Netherlands. Hence, it would not be a surprise if he takes the field against the USA. The wily spinner has 45 wickets in 41 ODIs at an economy of 5.06, and holds an average of 23.90 with the willow.

Hence, fantasy users can afford to keep Hasaranga in their fantasy teams for the SL vs USA match. Hasaranga is a match-winner with the ball and can chip in with handy knocks with the bat in hand in the hour of need.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Dhananjaya de Silva is an effective all-round and fantasy users should have him in their teams for the SL vs USA match. He picked up two wickets for 19 runs against the Netherlands and showed his utility. Although he failed with the bat, he is expected to stage a comeback given his class. De Silva has been a dependable cricketer for Sri Lanka over the last couple of years.

#1 Kasun Rajitha (SL) – 7 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Kasun Rajitha was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka in their match against the Netherlands. He finished with figures of 7-1-19-3 and picked up the wickets of Max O’Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar and Shariz Ahmed. Batter found it tough to get on top of him. Fantasy users can pick him in their teams for the SL vs USA match.

