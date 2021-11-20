SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st Test match - November 21th, 2021

Sri Lanka and West Indies will take on each other in the first Test at Galle International Stadium from November 21, Sunday.

Sri Lanka announced their Test squad on Friday (November 19) with three uncapped players, Kamil Mishara, Suminda Lakshan and pacer Chamika Gunasekarahree, receiving selections. The trio have done exceptionally well in the domestic circuit and will be keen to recreate their performances in international cricket if given a chance.

Interestingly, selectors have called Angelo Mathews back after resolving his contract issues with the national board. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the team and Dushmantha Chameera will be leading the pace attack.

West Indies will be aiming to register their first ever Test win in the island nation. They have played 11 Tests so far in Sri Lanka and have lost seven of them, drawing the other four encounters.

With WTC points up for grabs, both teams would love to bring their A-game to the series. West Indies have already made their debut in the points table while Sri Lanka are yet to open their account. This series seems to be the perfect opportunity for the Lankan Lions to bag some valuable points.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs WI contest.

#3 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Dimuth Karunaratne is one of the more solid batters in the current Sri Lankan team. He played his last Test against Bangladesh in April 2021, where he smacked a total of 184 runs in two innings. Karunaratne will be keen to add more runs to his tally when his side take on West Indies.

Karunaratne has a total of 5176 runs in Test cricket in 139 innings. His highest score of 244 proves that he can put opposition bowlers to the sword. Karunaratne is expected to come up with another big knock in this much-awaited encounter.

#2 Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase endured a disappointing 2021 T20 WC for WI.

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase is one of the most dependable players for West Indies in Test cricket. Chase is expected to bat in the middle order and his spin bowling will be very useful on Sri Lanka's spin-conducive wickets.

He has a total of 1996 runs in 75 innings with the willow in Test cricket and 71 wickets with the ball in 57 innings. Chase can be trusted with both bat and ball in the upcoming Test and can create plenty of impact in both departments.

#1 Rahkeem Cornwall (WI)

Rakheem Cornwall in action for WI.

Rahkeem Cornwall is slowly making his name in Test cricket with his all-round theatrics. He has 186 runs with the willow in 13 Test innings and has also picked up 32 wickets in 15 innings.

With Cornwall getting to contribute in both departments, we can expect him to double your points. His off-spin bowling will be very useful for his side in this encounter. West Indies’ chances of winning this contest will rely a lot on Cornwall’s all-round heroics.

