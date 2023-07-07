SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 7, 2023

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, July 7 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka have won all their matches so far, while it has been a forgetful tournament for West Indies.

The Caribbean team failed to qualify for the World Cup this year. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the same and have been in tremendous form. West Indies are coming off a win against Oman and will be aiming to close out the tournament on a positive note. But Sri Lanka have the momentum.

Here we are looking at the top 3 players who could be the pick as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction SL vs WI scheduled to be played on July 7.

#3 Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 8.5 Credits

Pathum Nissanka is currently the leading scorer for Sri Labnka with 290 runs from six matches including two fifties and one hundred at an average of 72.50. After scoring a brilliant 103 against Ireland, he came up with yet another solid display of batting against Zimbabwe.

He is coming off an unbeaten 102 and is undoubtedly one of the top picks as captain or vice-captain for SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Shai Hope (WI) - 9 Credits

West Indies Captain Shai Hope has scored 339 runs in six matches at an average of 67.80. With already a hundred and two fifties to his name, Hope would be looking forward to another solid batting performance.

Despite not qualifying for the World Cup, West Indies will be motivated after winning their recent clash against Oman. Shai Hope will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 20 scalps from six matches at a bowling average of 12.45 and economy of 5.15.

He has registered some memorable performances with the ball including 5/13 against Oman and 6/24 against the United Arab Emirates. Hasaranga is a good pick as a captain or vice-captain for SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction

