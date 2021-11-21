SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's 1st Test

The first Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and West Indies (WI) is set to take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Sunday.

Sri Lanka and West Indies are back in action for the first time since the T20 World Cup, albeit in the longest format. The Sri Lankans will be keen to continue their resurgence in world cricket with a good performance in the series. However, the Windies look well-equipped to take on the subcontinent conditions and compete closely with the hosts, who will head into this game as the clear favorites. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Galle.

SL vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama and Suranga Lakmal

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican

Match Details

SL vs WI, 1st Test

Date and Time: 21st November 2021, at 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Galle with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to make the most of the conditions in the first few days, after which the spinners will come into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and avoid batting in the fourth innings, which should be a tough task on a turning track.

Today’s SL vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal has enjoyed a good domestic season, even making a comeback to the T20I side in the process. He is one of Sri Lanka's most experienced players and should score some runs in the middle order, making him a good option for your SL vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kyle Mayers: The last time Kyle Mayers played in a series on the sub-continent, he scored a double-hundred against Bangladesh. The burly all-rounder has done well in his Test career so far and will be keen to sustain his good form, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounder

Roston Chase: Star all-rounder Roston Chase is one of West Indies' best batters in the longest format. Capable of playing both pace and spin equally well, Chase will be key for the Windies in the middle order. Chase's off-spin should also come into play, making him a must-have in your SL vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Praveen Jayawickrama: Praveen Jayawickrama is a young spinner who has already done well for Sri Lanka in Tests. His ability to sustain his accuracy during long spells makes him a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

Kyle Mayers (WI)

Jason Holder (WI)

Important stats for SL vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase - 1996 runs and 71 wickets in 41 Tests

Jason Holder - 2434 runs and 137 wickets in 51 Tests

Praveen Jayawickrama - 11 wickets in 1 Test, Bowl Average: 16.18

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

SL vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, D Karunaratne, K Brathwaite, K Mayers, A Mathews, D de Silva, J Holder, R Chase, K Roach, D Chameera and P Jayawickrama

Captain: D de Silva. Vice-captain: R Chase

SL vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, D Karunaratne, J Blackwood, K Mayers, A Mathews, D de Silva, J Holder, R Chase, K Roach, L Embuldeniya and P Jayawickrama

Captain: D de Silva. Vice-captain: J Holder

