SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 9

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the ninth match of the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, July 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
Sri Lanka have won all their matches and are currently at the top of the Super Sixes points table. They are well on their way to India to play the main round of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
West Indies, on the other hand, are out of the race, having lost three of their four contests. While Sri Lanka will look to win the match in order to maintain their winning momentum, West Indies will be desperate to bow out of the tournament on a high note.
SL vs WI Match Details
The ninth match of the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be played on July 7 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SL vs WI, Ninth Match of Super Sixes, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023
Date and Time: July 7, 2023, Friday; 12:30 pm IST.
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.
SL vs WI Probable Playing XIs
SL Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
SL Probable Playing XIs
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danusha Shanuka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Matheesha Pathirana.
WI Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
WI Probable Playing XI
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph.
SL vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - Shai Hope
Shai Hope has been the best batter for the West Indies in this tournament. He has scored runs consistently and will be the best pick from the wicketkeepers' section for the match. There are also some good picks from this section like Nicholas Poorand and Sadeera Samarawickrama.
Batter - Pathum Nissanka
Pathum Nissanka has not been in the best of forms at the start of the tournament. But in the last match, Nissanka scored a century and has found back his touch. Nissanka will be a very good pick for the match.
All-rounder - Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga started the tournament on a great note, picking up five wickets in the first three matches. He has been pretty consistent in the wicket-taking department and therefore will be a great pick for the match.
Bowler - Maheesh Theekshana
Maheesh Theekshana has played a supporting role to Wanindu Hasaranga in the tournament. He too has been picking up wickets in the middle overs and that makes him a good choice from the bowlers' section.
SL vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga has been the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in this tournament. He has been very consistent in getting off the mark in the wickets column and therefore will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Shai Hope
Shai Hope has been in brilliant touch with the bat. He has been scoring runs consistently and that makes him a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for SL vs WI, Ninth Match, Super Sixes
Shai Hope
Wanindu Hasaranga
Maheesh Theekshana
Pathum Nissanka
Nicholas Pooran
SL vs WI Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be good for the new ball bowlers. But as the game goes by, the batters will dominate the proceedings. Stress on middle-order batters and new-ball bowlers while choosing the fantasy teams will be beneficial.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.
SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Ninth Match, Super Sixes, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shai Hope
Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Brandon King, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Maheesh Theekshana
