SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 9

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the ninth match of the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, July 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Sri Lanka have won all their matches and are currently at the top of the Super Sixes points table. They are well on their way to India to play the main round of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

West Indies, on the other hand, are out of the race, having lost three of their four contests. While Sri Lanka will look to win the match in order to maintain their winning momentum, West Indies will be desperate to bow out of the tournament on a high note.

SL vs WI Match Details

The ninth match of the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be played on July 7 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 12.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL vs WI, Ninth Match of Super Sixes, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 7, 2023, Friday; 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

SL vs WI Probable Playing XIs

SL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL Probable Playing XIs

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danusha Shanuka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Matheesha Pathirana.

WI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WI Probable Playing XI

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph.

SL vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Shai Hope

Shai Hope has been the best batter for the West Indies in this tournament. He has scored runs consistently and will be the best pick from the wicketkeepers' section for the match. There are also some good picks from this section like Nicholas Poorand and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Batter - Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has not been in the best of forms at the start of the tournament. But in the last match, Nissanka scored a century and has found back his touch. Nissanka will be a very good pick for the match.

All-rounder - Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga started the tournament on a great note, picking up five wickets in the first three matches. He has been pretty consistent in the wicket-taking department and therefore will be a great pick for the match.

Bowler - Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana has played a supporting role to Wanindu Hasaranga in the tournament. He too has been picking up wickets in the middle overs and that makes him a good choice from the bowlers' section.

SL vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in this tournament. He has been very consistent in getting off the mark in the wickets column and therefore will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope has been in brilliant touch with the bat. He has been scoring runs consistently and that makes him a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL vs WI, Ninth Match, Super Sixes

Shai Hope

Wanindu Hasaranga

Maheesh Theekshana

Pathum Nissanka

Nicholas Pooran

SL vs WI Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the new ball bowlers. But as the game goes by, the batters will dominate the proceedings. Stress on middle-order batters and new-ball bowlers while choosing the fantasy teams will be beneficial.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Ninth Match, Super Sixes, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shai Hope

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Brandon King, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Ninth Match, Super Sixes, Grand League Team

