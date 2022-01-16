SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - January 16th, 2022

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on January 16, Sunday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

The two sides have played a total of 57 ODIs thus far, with Sri Lanka winning 44 matches and Zimbabwe winning 11 games. Two encounters ended with no result. The two sides last faced off in a tri-series involving Bangladesh. Sri Lanka registered a five-wicket win in that game way back in 2018.

Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine while Sri Lanka will be captained by Dasun Shanaka. With Kusal Mendis returning to the international set-up after the conclusion of his ban, he will be one of the players to watch out for in this ODI series.

For Zimbabwe, lanky pacer Blessing Muzarabani’s bowling will be something to watch out for. He is expected to get an extra bounce on slow Sri Lankan wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs ZIM contest.

#3 Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

India v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will be an important player for the visitors going into the first ODI. He has so far scored 3011 runs in 103 ODI innings at a decent average of 34.60.

Raza has also picked up 62 wickets in 81 innings, with 3/21 being his best bowling figures.

#2 Charith Asalanka (SL)

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Charith Asalanka has been promising with the willow for Sri Lanka in his brief career thus far. He has scored 326 runs in just eight innings at an average of 41.

Asalanka has been one of the most consistent batters for Sri Lanka of late. The hosts will rely on his batting skills in the middle order.

#1 Kamindu Mendis (SL)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ODI Game 3

Sri Lanka's ambidextrous bowler Kamindu Mendis has played only four ODIs thus far. Though his figures aren't decent so far, he is yet to get a longer rope to prove his capabilities.

Mendis has so far scored 42 runs in four innings and has also picked up a wicket in three innings. He can change his bowling arm in the middle of an over as per the match situation, which makes him dangerous.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee