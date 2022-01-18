SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday.
Although the Zimbabweans gave a good account of themselves in the previous ODI, the Sri Lankans put in a decent batting performance to take the lead in the series. Hosts Sri Lanka will now be eyeing a series win at the expense of Zimbabwe, who have already shown that they are well and truly capable of causing an upset. With the likes of Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani in their ranks, Zimbabwe will fancy their chances, paving the way for a cracking game of cricket on Tuesday.
SL vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today
SL XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara/Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Pradeep
ZIM XI
Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Mazakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava
Match Details
SL vs ZIM, 2nd ODI
Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Pitch Report
As seen in the previous game, a relatively high-scoring fixture is on the cards in Pallekele. The pacers might not get much movement early and will rely on a change of pace and back of a length deliveries as the match progresses. However, there should be some turn on offer for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being par at the venue.
Today’s SL vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. He is one of the more experienced batters in the Sri Lankan set-up and given his knack for playing big knocks, Mendis is a must-have in your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Craig Ervine: Although Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine didn't get many runs in the first game, his ability against both pace and spin holds him in good stead. The southpaw has the experience to excel in the subcontinent as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.
All-rounder
Sean Williams: Sean Williams put in a brilliant performance with both bat and ball in the first ODI, albeit in a losing cause. The star all-rounder is one of the most experienced campaigners in the Zimbabwe team. With the conditions also favoring him, Williams is a must-have in your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana: Star spinner Maheesh Theekshana was economical in the previous game, but he couldn't pick up a wicket to show for his efforts. The mystery spinner will be keen to claim a wicket or two, with his variations holding him in good stead ahead of this fixture.
Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team
Maheesh Theekshana (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Sean Williams (ZIM)
Important stats for SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team
Sean Williams - 100(87) vs Sri Lanka in previous ODI
Maheesh Theekshana - 10-0-40-0 vs Zimbabwe in previous ODI
Pathum Nissanka - 75(71) vs Zimbabwe in previous ODI
SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Pathum Nissanka, Sean Williams, Dasun Shanaka, Ryan Burl, Nuwan Pradeep, Blessing Muzarabani and Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Maheesh Theekshana. Vice-captain: Sean Williams.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka, Sean Williams, Chamika Karunaratne, Ryan Burl, Jeffrey Vandersay, Blessing Muzarabani and Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Kusal Mendis. Vice-captain: Sean Williams.