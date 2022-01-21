SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.

After a tough loss in the first ODI, Zimbabwe bounced back with an imperative performance to level the series. Riding on the exploits of Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani, the tourists will be eyeing a big series win at the expense of Sri Lanka, who haven't looked their usual selves in the series. Nevertheless, their squad is packed with potential and the Lankans will rely on home conditions to see them through in this much-awaited clash in Pallekele.

SL vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Pradeep

ZIM XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Mazakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

SL vs ZIM, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 21st January 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

With this being the third game at the venue over the last week or so, the pitch could be on the slower side. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay conditions, with the new ball likely to come on to the bat fairly well. The spinners should get ample turn off the surface, making it tough going for the batters in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a potential match-winning total.

Today’s SL vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has been disappointing in this series, unable to convert his starts into big ones. He is one of the more experienced players in the set-up and given his knack for coming up with sizeable contributions, Mendis is a handy addition to your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine was the star of the show in the previous ODI, scoring a well-compiled 91. The southpaw has been the Zimbabwean's go-to player this series, seeing out the spinners and attacking the pacers accordingly. With form on his side, Ervine should find himself amongst the runs yet again.

All-rounder

Sean Williams: Sean Williams has also turned in good performances and is currently the leading scorer this series. The all-rounder hasn't really fired with the ball but given what he has been doing on the batting front, Williams warranties a spot in your SL vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana: Although Maheesh Theekshana was one of Sri Lanka's better bowlers in the previous game, he would have liked to pick up more than one wicket. His variations hold him in good stead and with the pitch being a touch on the slower side, Theekshana is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Important stats for SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Sean Williams - 148 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 103.50

Dasun Shanaka - 112 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 105.66

Blessing Muzarabani - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 28.50

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka, Sean Williams, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Dushmantha Chameera, Blessing Muzarabani and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Kusal Mendis. Vice-captain: Craig Ervine.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wesley Madhevere, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka, Sean Williams, Pathum Nissanka, Sikandar Raza, Dushmantha Chameera, Blessing Muzarabani and Maheesh Theekshana

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Pathum Nissanka. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere.

Edited by Samya Majumdar