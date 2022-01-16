SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Sri Lanka (SL) will take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

Sri Lanka will turn their focus to ODIs after securing a 2-0 win over West Indies in their last Test series. The Lankans looked in great touch against the Windies and will start the ODI series as favorites. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be playing their first international match since September 2021. On that occasion, they had defeated Scotland by six wickets in a T20I game.

SL vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Match Details

SL vs ZIM, First ODI

Date and Time: 16th January, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium provides ample assistance to the spinners, who are expected to play a key role in the game. Batters, meanwhile, will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Batting first seems to be the ideal option at the venue.

Today’s SL vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva has plenty of experience to fall back on and is capable of scoring runs under difficult circumstances. In 43 ODI innings, he has accumulated 817 runs, including three half-centuries.

Batters

Charith Asalanka made an impressive start to his international career last year, scoring 326 runs in eight ODI matches at an average of above 40.

Craig Ervine is an experienced campaigner who would like to mark his 100th ODI appearance with a memorable knock. Ervine has 2737 runs to his name in the 50-over format.

All-rounder

Sean Williams is one of Zimbabwe's most accomplished cricketers and has immense match-winning potential. He needs just five more runs to go past the 4000-run mark in ODIs. He also has 75 wickets to his name.

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera is expected to lead the Sri Lankan bowling unit in the series. He has picked up 39 wickets in 37 ODIs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Craig Ervine (ZIM)

Dasun Shanaka (SL)

Important stats for SL vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Charith Asalanka: 326 runs and 1 wicket

Sean Williams: 3995 runs and 75 wickets

Craig Ervine: 2737 runs

Maheesh Theekshana: 4 wickets

Dasun Shanaka: 715 runs and 12 wickets

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Regis Chakabva, Charith Asalanka, Craig Ervine, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Charith Asalanka. Vice-captain: Sean Williams.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Regis Chakabva, Charith Asalanka, Craig Ervine, Kusal Mendis, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Maheesh Theekshana. Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar