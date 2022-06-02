SL vs ZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 1

The Sorath Lions (SL) will take on the Zalawad Royals (ZR) in the opening match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 on Thursday, June 2. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this contest.

This is the second edition of the Saurashtra T20 2022, organized by the Saurashtra Cricket Association. Five clubs are competing for the championship, which will be decided over the course of 11 matches.

The Sorath Lions and Zalawad Royals met each other in the final of the previous edition in 2019. The Lions emerged as the winners on that occasion.

SL vs ZR Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Chirag Jani, Siddhant Rana, Chirag Pathak, Sattyajeetsinh Gohil, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Abrar Shaikh, Devang Karmata, Divyaraj Chauhan, Kashyap Suva, Karan Patel, Jay Chauhan.

ZR XI

Aezaz Kothariya, Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Prasham Rajdev, Arjun Rathod, Pavan Parmar, Vaibhav Sheth, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Makvana, Neel Pandya.

Match Details

Match: Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: June 2, 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket is likely to aid the batters throughout the competition. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well and a score of 150 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s SL vs ZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson is a wonderful glovesman and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He impressed with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Jackson has scored 1534 runs in 70 T20 matches.

Batters

Kashyap Suva is a talented cricketer who will be hoping to show his worth here. He has scored 432 runs and has also taken six wickets in 22 matches.

All-rounders

Chirag Jani is the captain of his side and is immensely experienced. He has scored 526 runs and has also scalped 29 wickets in 43 matches.

Sattyajeetsinh Gohil could prove to be an important player for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 47 runs and has taken three wickets in nine games.

Bowlers

Chetan Sakariya was a major revelation in IPL 2021 and has scalped 54 wickets in 41 matches. Sakariya will look to pick up wickets at crucial intervals in this tournament as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SL vs ZR Dream11 prediction team

Chirag Jani (Sorath Lions).

Chetan Sakariya (Zalawad Royals).

Sheldon Jackson (Zalawad Royals).

Kashyap Suva (Sorath Lions).

Sattyajeetsinh Gohil (Sorath Lions).

Important stats for SL vs ZR Dream11 prediction team

Chirag Jani: 526 runs and 29 wickets in 43 matches.

Chetan Sakariya: 21 runs and 54 wickets in 41 matches.

Sheldon Jackson: 1534 runs in 70 matches.

Kashyap Suva: 432 runs and six wickets in 22 matches.

Sattyajeetsinh Gohil: 47 runs and three wickets in nine matches.

SL vs ZR Dream11 Prediction Today

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, K Suva, S Rana, T Chotralla, C Jani, S Gohil, V Sheth, B Chudasama, C Sakariya, K Makvana, P Bhut.

Captain: Chetan Sakariya | Vice-Captain: Sheldon Jackson.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, C Pathak, K Suva, S Rana, T Chotralla, C Jani, P Parmar, S Gohil, D Karamta, C Sakariya, K Makvana.

Captain: C Jani | Vice-Captain: S Gohil.

