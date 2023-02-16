SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Australia Women (AU-W) take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, February 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have two wins in as many games in the T20 World Cup. While Sri Lanka have had to work hard for their wins, Australia made quick work of Bangladesh and New Zealand, standing out as the team to beat.

While their batting unit has come up with the goods at times of need, Australia's real strength lies in their strong bowling attack. However, they will be wary of Chamari Athapaththu and Co., who will bank on their spin attack to derail their opponents.

With both sides keen on sealing a place in the semi-finals, an entertaining game beckons in Port Elizabeth.

SL-W vs AU-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia Women and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the 11th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs AU-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 11

Date and Time: 16th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL-W vs AU-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 11

The lone game at St. George's Park in this World Cup saw Australia chase down 107 with relative ease. There is help on offer for both pacers and spinners, who picked up five and four wickets, respectively, in the previous game. Three wickets out of nine in the last game fell in the powerplay phase, indicating help was on offer with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option given the record at the venue.

Record at Port Elizabeth, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 107

2nd-innings score: 111

SL-W vs AU-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (2 matches, 92 runs, Average: 46.00)

Alyssa Healy is the leading run-scorer in the T20 Women's WC at the time of writing, scoring 92 runs in two matches. She has a career T20I strike rate of 127.77, holding her in good stead. With Healy in fine form coming into the game, she is a top pick for your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (2 matches, 89 runs, Average: 89.00)

Meg Lanning has complemented Healy perfectly, scoring 89 runs in two matches. She is striking at 108.54 with her ability against pace standing out. She is one of the most consistent players in the world and given her recent form, Lanning is a brilliant addition to your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chamari Athapaththu (2 matches, 83 runs, 2 wickets)

Chamari Athapaththu has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the competition, scoring 83 runs in two matches, including a fifty against South Africa. Athapaththu also bowled in the previous game against Bangladesh, picking up two crucial wickets. Given her all-round utility and experience, Athapaththu is a must-have in your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Megan Schutt (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 9.67)

Megan Schutt has not missed a beat in this tournament, picking up three wickets in two matches. She is averaging 9.67, with an economy of 4.83 holding her in good stead. With Schutt likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a good pick for your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

SL-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney has had a horrid time at the T20 World Cup with only two runs in two matches so far. However, Mooney is one of the top batters in this format, scoring 2146 runs in 79 matches at an average in excess of 30. With Mooney due for a big score, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has six wickets in two matches in this T20 World Cup, including a fifer against New Zealand. While her bowling form alone makes her a brilliant pick, Gardner is one of the most explosive batters with a strike rate of 132.68. With Gardner likely to keep batting at No. 4, she is a brilliant captaincy choice for your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 2146 runs in 79 matches Megan Schutt 3 wickets in 2 matches Oshadi Ranasinghe 5 wickets in 2 matches Chamari Athapaththu 83 runs in 2 matches Ashleigh Gardner 6 wickets in 2 matches

SL-W vs AU-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Georgia Wareham made a sensational return to T20 World Cup cricket, picking up three wickets against Bangladesh. She is one of the best bowlers in the world with a T20I average of 13 to her name. With the conditions also suiting spinners, Wareham could be a fine differential pick for your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Inoka Ranaweera, Alana King, Darcie Brown

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Inoka Ranaweera, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham

Poll : 0 votes