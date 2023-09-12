SL-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023 will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday, September 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Women won the T20 series as they made a heroic comeback after England's first win. They will try their best to make a comeback in the ODI series too. England Women, on the other hand, will try to win the ODI series after winning the first match by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka Women will give it their all to win the match, but England Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SL-W vs EN-W Match Details

The second ODI match of the Sri Lanka Women vs England Women 2023 will be played on September 12 at the County Ground in Northampton. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs EN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 12, 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced and pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

SL-W vs EN-W Form Guide

SL-W - L

EN-W - W

SL-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N de Silva, H Madavi, Vishmi Rajapaksha, H Perera, C Atapattu (c), O Ranasinghe, A Sanjeewani (wk), W Dilhari, I Ranaweera, U Prabodhani, A Kulasuriya

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Bouchier, H Knight (c), Alice Capsey, E Lamb, T Beaumont, N Sciver, A Jones (wk), S Glenn, M Gaur, K Cross, L Bell

SL-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones

A Jones is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Sanjeewani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Beaumont

H Knight and T Beaumont are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Samarawickrama played exceptionally well in the last matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Atapattu

A Capsey and C Atapattu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Sciver is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Glenn

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Gaur and S Glenn. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Filer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Atapattu

C Atapattu will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Glenn

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Glenn the captain or vice-captain as she is a good off-spinner bowler. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs EN-W, 2nd ODI

S Glenn

M Gaur

A Capsey

T Beaumont

C Atapattu

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: T Beaumont

All-rounders: C Atapattu, A Capsey, K Dilhari, N Sciver

Bowlers: M Gaur, S Glenn, I Ranaweera, O Ranasinghe, L Filer

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: T Beaumont, H Knight

All-rounders: C Atapattu, A Capsey, K Dilhari, N Sciver

Bowlers: M Gaur, S Glenn, O Ranasinghe, L Filer