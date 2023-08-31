SL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women Tour of England, Match 1

The first match of the Sri Lanka women's tour of England will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) square off against England Women (ENG-W) in the T20I series opener at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton on Thursday, August 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, beat player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tour. England Women have more experienced players who can help them win this series. They won their last series against Australia Women by 2-1.

Sri Lanka Women will give it their all to win the match, but England Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SL-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The first match of Sri Lanka women's tour of England will be played on August 31 at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton. The game is set to start at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs ENG-W, Match 1

Date and Time: August 31, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove, Brighton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SL-W vs ENG-W Form Guide

SL-W - Will be playing their first match

ENG-W - Will be playing their first match

SL-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

H Madavi, N de Silva, Vishmi Rajapaksha, C Atapattu (c), O Ranasinghe, A Sanjeewani (wk), U Prabodhani, Kawya Kavindi, W Dilhari, A Kulasuriya, S Kumari.

ENG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

H Knight (c), S Dunkley, D Wyatt, Alice Capsey, N Sciver, D Gibson, A Jones (wk), KL Cross, C Dean, L Bell, M Gaur.

SL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones

A Jones is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Sanjeewani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Knight

D Wyatt and H Knight are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Samarawickrama played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Atapattu

A Capsey and C Atapattu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Dilhari is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Cross

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ranaweera and K Cross. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Glenn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL-W vs ENG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Atapattu

C Atapattu will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Capsey

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Capsy as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs ENG-W, Match 1

A Capsey

D Wyatt

K Cross

C Atapattu

H Knight

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt, H Samarawickrama

All-rounders: A Capsey, C Atapattu, K Dilhari, D Gibson

Bowlers: K Cross, I Ranaweera, S Glenn

Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, D Wyatt

All-rounders: A Capsey, C Atapattu, K Dilhari

Bowlers: K Cross, I Ranaweera, S Glenn, O Ranasinghe, L Bell