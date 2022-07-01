SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday, July 1.

Although India won the T20I series, it will be Sri Lanka who will head into the game with all the momentum. Chamari Athapaththu and Co. stormed to an emphatic win in the last T20I and will fancy their chances of landing the first blow in the ODI series. However, India have a strong batting unit, with the likes of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma expected to fare well on the bowling front. With both teams keen to get an early win, a cracking game beckons in Pallekele.

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Meghna Singh.

SL-W XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Match Details

SL-W vs IN-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 1st July, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous series played between Australia and Sri Lanka, the pitch is expected to be on the slower side. The batters will look to make full use of the conditions upfront, with the spinners likely to play a big role in the middle overs. A change of pace will be key in the middle and death overs, with the pitch also expected to slow down a lot. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220-230 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia has had a good start to her international career, impressing in the top order alongside Smriti Mandhana and former India captain Mithali Raj. Yastika is capable of anchoring an innings and can also shift gears at will, holding her in good stead. With the other wicketkeeping options batting lower down the order, Yastika stands out in this department.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana didn't have a great T20I series against Sri Lanka, scoring only 62 runs in three matches. However, she is a more accomplished player in the ODI format with multiple hundreds to her name. Given her experience and skill-set, she should be a must-have in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chamari Athapaththu: Chamari Athapaththu finished the T20I series as the highest run-scorer with 139 runs at a decent rate. While her bowling has been used sparingly by the Sri Lankans, Chamari's undeniable ability with the bat holds her in good stead. With the southpaw in fine form, she should be a good addition to your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad played just one game in the T20I series and went wicketless. However, she is one of India's go-to bowlers in the format, with her accuracy and variations serving her well in the middle overs. With the star bowler due for a big performance, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Important stats for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 327 runs in 7 matches in Women's World Cup 2022, Average: 46.71

Pooja Vastrakar - 10 wickets in 7 matches in Women's World Cup 2022, Average: 18.30

Chamari Athapaththu - 139 runs in 3 T20Is vs India, SR: 128.70

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Nilakshi de Silva, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harshita Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Chamari Athapaththu.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Vishmi Rajapaksa, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harshita Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.

