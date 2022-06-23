SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) is set to take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 23.

The Indian Women's team are back in action as they take on Sri Lanka in a bout of T20 cricket. They have a strong roster capable of beating any side on their day, with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana adding some much-needed experience as well. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, had a lukewarm series against Pakistan earlier in the year and will be keen to put up some good performances. They will bank on Chamari Athapaththu to lead the way as they eye an upset over the Indians. All in all, an intriguing game beckons in Dambulla with both teams looking to land the first blow in the series.

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Simran Bahadur/Meghna Singh.

SL-W XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Match Details

SL-W vs IN-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 23rd June, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track is expected in Dambulla, there should be enough turn available for the spinners right from the word go. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. Strike rotation will be key, with change of pace being the go-to option for the pacers in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a great total at the venue.

Today's SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh is a fine white-ball cricketer who is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. She has some experience to fall back on as well, having played in the BBL last season. With Sanjeewani expected to bat lower down the order, Ghosh stands out as the ideal wicket-keeper option in your fantasy team.

Batter

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma is one of the most explosive batters in the world, with her record speaking for itself. The Indian opener is known for her knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs, with her range against pace being noteworthy. Given her recent record in white-ball cricket, Shafali should be a good addition to your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chamari Athapaththu: Chamari Athapaththu is an experienced campaigner who has played in a fair few leagues across the globe. While Athapaththu's bowling will come in handy, all eyes will be on her batting exploits. The southpaw is an explosive batter who can bat deep and shift gears at will in the middle overs. With her all-round skills bound to have an impact, she is a must-have in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been in fine form in white-ball cricket, impressing with her accuracy and variations across different phases. The conditions in Dambulla should suit the Indian spinner, holding her in good stead. With Gayakwad likely to bowl at the death as well, she is a good player to have in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Important stats for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 1971 runs in 84 T20I matches, Average: 25.93

Pooja Vastrakar - 19 wickets in 24 T20I matches, Average: 20.47

Chamari Athapaththu - 1915 runs and 30 wickets in 92 T20I matches

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1St T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ghosh, H Perera, S Mandhana, S Verma, C Athapaththu, H Kaur, P Vastrakar, U Prabodhani, R Gayakwad, P Yadav and O Ranasinghe.

Captain: S Verma. Vice-captain: C Athapaththu.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sanjeewani, H Perera, J Rodrigues, S Verma, C Athapaththu, H Kaur, P Vastrakar, U Prabodhani, R Gayakwad, P Yadav and A Kanchana.

Captain: S Verma. Vice-captain: R Gayakwad.

