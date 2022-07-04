SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Monday, July 4.

India Women won the previous game, impressing with the ball as a unit. However, they will want their big guns Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to come good with the bat as they eye a series win over Sri Lanka. The hosts, on the other hand, have shown glimpses of their ability, but have lacked in crunch moments. They will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture owing to home conditions, making for a cracking game between the two sides in Pallekele.

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh.

SL-W XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera and Rashmi de Silva.

Match Details

SL-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 4th July, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is on the slower side, allowing bowlers to use their variations to good effect. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Wickets in hand will be key in the middle and death overs, with a change of pace likely to be used more often than not. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia is one of India's best batters, capable of scoring big runs in the top order. Yastika has good technique against both pace and spin, excelling in foreign conditions. With the southpaw due a big knock, she is a good addition to your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana, like Yastika, didn't fire in the previous game, getting out cheaply in the powerplay phase itself. The southpaw is India's best white-ball batter, with her record speaking for itself.

All-rounder

Chamari Athapaththu: Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's best bet with the bat, with a heap of experience to fall back on. She has shown glimpses of her ability in the last few games as well. Although she hasn't bowled much, Athapaththu's batting prowess should alone earn a spot in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been one of India's best bowlers in this format, often picking up key wickets in the middle overs. Her accuracy and variations serve her well, holding her in good stead. With the conditions suiting her as well, she is a good addition to your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Important stats for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Shafali Verma - 35(40) in the previous ODI vs Sri Lanka Women

Inoka Ranaweera - 4/39 in the previous ODI vs India Women

Renuka Singh - 3/29 in the previous ODI vs Sri Lanka Women

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yastika Bhatia, Hasini Perera, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Chamari Athapaththu.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yastika Bhatia, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Smriti Mandhana, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Singh and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far