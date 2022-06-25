SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) is set to take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday, June 25.

Team India put in a fine bowling performance in the previous game to clinch a series lead. The likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar looked in good touch and will be keen to continue in the same vein. As the Indians eye another win, Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly. Chamari Athapaththu and Co. are well and truly capable of flipping the script with home conditions playing into their hands. With the outcome of the series possibly hanging in the balance, a cracker of a contest beckons in Dambulla.

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Simran Bahadur/Meghna Singh.

SL-W XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani.

Match Details

SL-W vs IN-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 25th June, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dambulla is slightly on the slower side with the spinners likely to play a big role in the game. The batters will look to take on the bowlers in the powerplay phase given the field restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and offer more turn to the bowlers. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh didn't have a great outing in the previous game, but remains a valuable asset in the Indian middle order. She is an explosive batter who can tee off from ball one. Taking her keeping skills into consideration, she should be a handy pick in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring 31 runs on a sluggish track. In addition to her batting exploits, Shafali even picked up a wicket with her off-spin. With Shafali likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, she is a good addition to your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chamari Athapaththu: Chamari Athapaththu is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with her record speaking for itself. While she did hold her own with the ball, Athapaththu's batting prowess is what Sri Lanka will bank on. Given her all-round skill and experience, Athapaththu is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

Radha Yadav: Radha Yadav had a good outing in the previous game, picking up a couple of wickets in the middle order. She has a lot of experience to fall back on, having played for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL. With Radha also adding value with the bat, she can be backed to put in a good performance in the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Important stats for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 1972 runs in 85 T20I matches, Average: 25.61

Pooja Vastrakar - 20 wickets in 25 T20I matches, Average: 20.10

Chamari Athapaththu - 1931 runs and 31 wickets in 93 T20I matches

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Chamari Athapaththu.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anushka Sanjeewani, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Chamari Athapaththu, Ama Kanchana, Pooja Vastrakar, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav.

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far