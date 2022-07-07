SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday, July 7.

India have blown away the Sri Lankans in the ODI format, winning both games and clinching a series win. The likes of Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh have been firing on all cylinders and will be keen to complete a cleansweep. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of their ability but have come up short in crunch moments. But with some experience and a heap of talent to fall back on, the hosts will fancy their chances of ending the series with a win.

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh.

SL-W XI

Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera and Ama Kanchana.

Match Details

SL-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 7th July, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch in Pallekele is on the slower side with the bowlers ruling the roost in the series. The new ball should help the pacers, who should get some movement off the surface. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Today's SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia didn't get to bat in the previous game, courtesy of a stunning opening partnership between Mandhana and Shafali. Bhatia is one of the most talented players on the Indian circuit, capable of pacing her innings perfectly in the ODI format. With Bhatia looking good behind the stumps as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana starred in the previous game, scoring 94 off just 83 balls. The southpaw is a world-class batter who has a lot of experience to fall back on in this format. With Mandhana being a decent player of both pace and spin, she becomes a must-have in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chamari Athapaththu: Chamari Athapaththu hasn't fired for Sri Lanka in the ODI series, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. She is, however, one of the premier all-rounders in the game, capable of winning games singlehandedly. Although she has been used sparingly with the ball, Athapaththu's batting prowess alone makes her a fine addition to your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Renuka Singh: Renuka Singh has been the standout bowler for India in the series with seven wickets to her name in just two matches. She has used the new ball to good effect, swinging the ball viciously and stifling batters for room. With form on her side and the conditions also suiting her, Renuka could prove to be an invaluable selection in your SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Important stats for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Shafali Verma - 106 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 95.50

Inoka Ranaweera - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 20.25

Renuka Singh - 7 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 8.14

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Bhatia, S Mandhana, N de Silva, S Verma, H Madavi, C Athapaththu, D Sharma, I Ranaweera, R Gayakwad, O Ranasinghe and R Singh.

Captain: S Verma. Vice-captain: R Gayakwad.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Bhatia, S Mandhana, H Perera, S Verma, H Madavi, C Athapaththu, D Sharma, I Ranaweera, R Gayakwad, A Kanchana and R Singh.

Captain: S Verma. Vice-captain: C Athapaththu.

