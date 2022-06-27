SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will take on India Women (IND-W) in the third T20I match of the India Women's tour of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

India Women will play their third T20 International match against Sri Lanka Women after winning their first two matches. The Women in Blue have already wrapped up the series, winning their first two matches by 34 runs and five wickets respectively.

Sri Lanka will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the series, but India Women are in top-notch form and expected to win the match.

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani

IND-W Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Meghna Singh

Match Details

SL-W vs IND-W, India Women Tour of Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball.

Fans can expect a good match with a few wickets from the pacers and tremendous batting performances from the top-order batters. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sanjeewani, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. She scored eight runs and took three catches in the last match against India Women.

Batters

S Mandhana and S Verma are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. V Rajapaksha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

D Sharma and H Kaur are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Atapattu is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he smashed 43 runs in the last match against India Women.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ranaweera and R Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. O Ranasinghe is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 prediction team

D Sharma (IND-W)

H Kaur (IND-W)

C Atapattu (SL-W)

SL-W vs IND-W: Important stats for Dream11 team

D Sharma - 22 runs and three wickets

H Kaur - 53 runs and one wicket

I Ranaweera - Five wickets

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today (India Women Tour of Sri Lanka Women)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Sanjeewani, S Mandhana, S Verma, V Rajapaksha, C Atapattu, H Kaur, D Sharma, P Vastrakar, I Ranaweera, O Ranasinghe, R Yadav

Captain: D Sharma Vice Captain: C Atapattu

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Sanjeewani, J Rodrigues, S Verma, V Rajapaksha, C Atapattu, H Kaur, D Sharma, P Vastrakar, I Ranaweera, O Ranasinghe, R Yadav

Captain: D Sharma Vice Captain: H Kaur

