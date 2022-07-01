SL-W vs IND-W Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – July 1st, 2022

Sri Lanka Women host India Women for a three-match ODI series commencing from July 1 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This series will be a part of the ICC Championship with valuable points up for grabs.

The tour continues with the action now moving from the T20I to the ODI series. India Women won the three-match series 2-1 after winning the first two T20Is of the series by 34 runs and five wickets respectively.

They will go into the series with momentum on their side. Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will eye another series win.

The Sri Lanka Women lost the T20I series but won the final game by seven wickets. The hosts will be keen to redeem themselves in the ODI leg of this tour.

They will once again face a tough challenge against India and will need to win their first game to gain early momentum.

Going into the first ODI, these are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Inoka Ranaweera

Despite Sri Lanka's series defeat, Inoka Ranaweera impressed with the ball. She emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is, with six scalps to her name from three matches.

The wickets came at an average of 13.16 and an economy rate of 6.58.

Ranaweera is experienced having played 62 ODIs and is a genuine wicket-taker. The left-arm spinner has 64 wickets at an average of 32.50 and an impressive economy-rate of just 4.36.

Sri Lanka Women will rely on her to deliver with the ball once again and she is a player to watch out for in this match.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur

India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the 'Player of the Series' award in the T20Is, leading from the front. She was India’s highest run-getter with 92 runs at an average of 92.

Harmanpreet played crucial knocks throughout the series that helped India go 2-1 up and claim the spoils as well.

She brings a wealth of experience with her, having played 118 ODIs, scoring 2982 runs. The 33-year-old is handy with the ball as well, having picked up 29 wickets.

Her all-round ability makes her a valuable asset to this side. The skipper is expected to lead from the front with both the bat and ball and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu had a wonderful T20I series with the bat. She emerged as the highest run-getter, scoring 139 runs with a high score of an unbeaten match-winning 80 in the final match. She averaged 69.50 with a strike-rate of 128.70.

Athapaththu is also vastly experienced, having played 87 ODIs, scoring 2767 and picking up 25 wickets. She has scored consistently with the bat in the T20Is and can chip in with some crucial wickets as well.

The Sri Lanka skipper will have to marshal her troops and keep up ger good performances if they are to beat India in this contest. Chamari is another player that you must have in your Dream11 side.

