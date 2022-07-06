SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – July 7th, 2022

Sri Lanka Women and India Women will clash in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday (July 7).

India Women began the series with a four-wicket win in the first ODI. They backed it up with a crushing 10-wicket victory in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with one game to go.

The visitors have performed well with both the bat and the ball and will aim for a 3-0 series whitewash.

Sri Lanka Women have already lost the series. However, they have important points to take as this fixture is a part of the ICC Championship. The side will have to put both defeats behind them and come back strong to end the series on a high.

Ahead of the third ODI, these are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Inoka Ranaweera

Inoka Ranaweera has been impressive with the ball even though Sri Lanka Women have performed poorly as a unit. She was their leading wicket-taker in the T20I series and has carried her form into the ODIs as well.

The left-arm spinner returned with outstanding figures of 4/39 in the first match. Ranaweera went wicketless in the second game but she is their best bet with the ball.

The spinner has picked up 68 wickets from 64 ODIs at an average of 31.77 and an economy rate of just 4.39. Sri Lanka Women will need her to fire with the ball in this final clash.

#2 Renuka Singh Thakur

Renuka Singh Thakur has been in magnificent form with the ball for India Women in this series and is the leading wicket-taker as well. Renuka has picked up seven wickets from two games so far at an average of 8.14 and a brilliant economy rate of 3.56.

The right-arm pacer has been consistent, picking up three wickets in the first game and backing it up with figures of 4/28 in the second, which also won her the ’Player of the Match’ award. Although Renuka has played only four ODIs in her career so far, she has a total of 10 wickets at an average of 14.90 and an economy rate of 4.96.

Renuka has been highly impressive and consistent in her short career so far. India Women will bank on her to continue her fine performance with the ball as they aim for a series whitewash in this clash.

#1 Shafali Verma

The dynamic and explosive Indian opener is in excellent form with the bat. She is the leading run-scorer for India in the series so far. Shafali has scored 106 runs in two matches at an impressive average of 106 and a strike rate of 95.49.

Shafali struck an unbeaten 71 in the second match. Her knock, which comprised of 4 fours and a six, guided India Women to a convincing 10-wicket win while chasing a target of 174.

The right-handed batter is known for her attacking style of batting. She has played 17 ODIs and scored a total of 473 runs, including four half-centuries. Shafali is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

