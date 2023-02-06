SL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

The second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at WPCC on Monday, February 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland will be looking to get some quality game time ahead of the main tournament. This will be a very important match for both the teams as they will look to punch above their weight in the World Cup and this match will be a stepping stone for that.

SL-W vs IR-W Match Details

The second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up will be played on February 6 at the WPCC in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-W vs IR-W, Match 2, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: WPCC, Cape Town

SL-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the WPCC will be fresh and will favor the bowlers, especially the fast bowlers. The captain winning the toss might look to field first on the track.

SL-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI

Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Smarawickrama, Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunarathne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumar, Achini Kulasuryia, and Tharika Sewwandi.

IR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokes, Sophie McMahon, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, and Jane Maguire.

SL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Hunter

Amy Hunter was seen leading the under-19 Irish team in the Under 19 World Cup. She is better acquainted with the conditions than the rest of her squad. This might act in her favor and thus she seems to be the best pick from the wicketkeepers category for this match.

Batter

Nilakshi de Silva

Nilakshi de Silva has been opening the innings for the Sri Lankan team for quite some time now. Her experience in the international arena makes De Silva the best pick from the batters category in this match.

All-rounder

Chamari Atapattu

Chamari Atapattu is really experienced on the international circuit. She can be impactful in a match with both the bat and the ball and this makes her one of the safest picks in the match.

Bowler

Georgina Dempsey

Georgina Dempsey could be very useful with the ball and she could be a handful with the bat. Demspey is the best pick from the bowler category for this match.

SL-W vs IR-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Chamari Atapattu

Chamari Atapattu, with her all-round capability and loads of international experience, will be the best choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Amy Hunter

Amy Hunter might turn out to be the differential pick in this match. She is a stable batter and is well adapted to the playing conditions, which might be an advantage in this match.

Five Must-Picks for SL-W vs IR-W

Amy Hunter

Chamari Atapattu

Georgina Dempsey

Nilakshi de Silva

Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunarathne

SL-W vs IR-W Match Expert Tips

Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunarathne is a very talented batter and she has shown that in the Under-19 World Cup. She will be a crucial pick for the match.

SL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeepers: A Sanjeewani, Amy Hunter

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, G Lewis, H Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, L Delany

Bowlers: I Ranaweera, A Kelly, Georgina Dempsey

SL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

