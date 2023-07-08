SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I – July 8, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) are set to face each other in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, July 8. The P Sara Oval in Colombo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-1 and will be high on confidence. They won the third and final ODI by eight wickets (DLS). But the T20 format will be a different ballgame altogether.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs NZ-W game

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 5

Chamari Athapaththu has been in stupendous form of late. She was the leading run-scorer in the ODI series, having racked up 248 runs from three games at an average of 248 and a strike-rate of 151.22 with two centuries to show for her efforts. She also hit the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan woman in ODIs. Fantasy users should pick her in their teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match.

#2 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Amelia Kerr was also in decent form in the ODI series, especially with the bat in hand. The 22-year-old scored 167 runs from three matches at an average of 55.67 and a strike-rate of 86.53. She picked up a single wicket and will be looking to improve her numbers in the 20-over format. Fantasy users should include her in their teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match.

#1 Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 9 credits

South Africa v New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Sophie Devine was the standout cricketer for New Zealand in the ODI series. She was the leading run-scorer for the White Ferns, having notched 194 runs from three games at an average of 97 and a strike-rate of 106.61. She was also impressive with the ball in hand, picking up three wickets at an average of 22.33.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in SL-W vs NZ-W 1st T20I? Yes No 0 votes