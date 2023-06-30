SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI – June 30, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) are set to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday, June 30. The Galle International Stadium will host the contest.

Sri Lanka started the series on a stupendous note after beating the White Ferns by nine wickets. After restricting the visiting team to 170 for five, the hosts chased down the target in 27 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs NZ-W game

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

Chamari Athapaththu is a quality all-rounder and should be picked in fantasy teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. She will be high on confidence after winning the Player of the Match award in the first game. Opening the batting, Athapaththu scored 108 not out off 83 balls with the help of 10 fours and five sixes. She is also more than handy as an off-break bowler.

#2 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Amelia Kerr is someone, who should be picked in fantasy teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. Batting at No.3 in the first game, the youngster scored 40 runs off 51 balls with three fours, before Inoka Ranaweera dismissed her. Although she failed to pick up a wicket, Kerr’s leg-spinners have troubled the best of batters around the world over the years.

#1 Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 9 credits

T20 Super Smash - Wellington Blaze v Northern Brave Women

Sophie Devine has a truckload of experience on her shoulders and fantasy users should pick her for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. She batted at No.5 in the previous game and scored 19 runs off 14 balls with a four and a six before getting run out. She also picked up the wicket of Vishmi Gunaratne. She is a brute force with both bat and ball.

