SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI – July 3, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Monday, July 3. The Galle International Stadium will host the contest.

The series now heads to a decider with the series level at 1-1. After losing the first game of the series, the White Ferns made a stupendous comeback by beating Sri Lanka by 111 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs NZ-W game

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chamari Athapaththu is a classical all-rounder and fantasy users should definitely pick her for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. After scoring an unbeaten 108 in the first game, the left-handed Athapaththu got out for a duck.

Given the class she has, the veteran has every chance of staging a comeback in the series decider.

#2 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Amelia Kerr is one of the most talented all-rounders in world cricket and should be picked in fantasy teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. She is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the series, having racked up 148 runs at an average of 74 and a strike-rate of 94.27. Kerr would like to add a more to the wickets’ column, having picked up only one wicket thus far.

#1 Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 9 credits

T20 Super Smash - Wellington Blaze v Northern Brave Women

Sophie Devine is a veteran for the White Ferns and have contributed heavily for their teams. She should be picked in fantasy teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match.

Devine is the top run-scorer of the series, having racked up 156 runs from two games at an average of 78 and a strike-rate of 115.56. She has also picked up two wickets at an average of 17.50.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's SL-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI? Amelia Kerr Chamari Athapaththu 0 votes