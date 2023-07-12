SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – July 12, 2023

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will face off in the third T20I of New Zealand Women's Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 on July 12 at P Sara Oval in Colombo.

The New Zealand Women have posed a formidable challenge to Sri Lanka Women in the shortest format. The Kiwi Women made a significant comeback in the first T20I, winning by five wickets. In the second T20I, they won by an even greater margin of eight wickets.

Lea Tahuhu's four-wicket haul and Suzie Bates' solid half-century helped the visitors defeat Sri Lanka in Colombo to clinch the series. Following a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, it was a thumping performance by Sophie Devine and Co.

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) - 9 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

In this tour, Chamari Athapaththu has so far delivered a mixed bag of performances. While she scored two centuries in ODI matches, helping Sri Lanka win, her T20I performances have not been up to the mark.

The Sri Lankan captain, however, would be eager to reverse the situation in the forthcoming game and repeat her ODI form. She was unlucky to be dismissed run out in the last game on just two runs.

#2 Suzie Bates (NZ-W) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Veteran Kiwi cricketer Suzie Bates has performed in both T20Is so far. She has scored 96 runs in two games, including a remarkable 52-run knock that sealed the T20I series in New Zealand's favor.

By successfully distracting the spinners with her footwork, Bates got to her 26th half-century in T20Is in the last game. She was creative with her stroke play, effectively utilizing the scoop and paddle.

#1 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2022-23, Amelia Kerr has been in outstanding form in T20Is. She has picked up eight wickets and scored 180 runs, including one half-century, in the last five T20I games.

The 22-year-old is currently the second leading run-scorer of the New Zealand Women in the ongoing T20I series, accumulating 67 runs in two innings. With two wickets already in her kitty, Amelia becomes a top contender for the captain in your SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 team.

