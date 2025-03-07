SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women's tour of New Zealand 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Sri Lanka Women's tour of New Zealand 2025 will see the two teams clash at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Friday, March 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams played two practice matches before this series. The first match was won by the New Zealand Women's XI by 6 wickets. Sri Lanka Women won the second practice match by 4 runs, as Sachini Nisansala took 4 wickets. The first ODI was abandoned due to rain. Sri Lanka Women smashed 147 runs before the match was abandoned.

The two teams have played a total of 14 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 11 matches while Sri Lanka Women have won only 2. One match was abandoned due to rain.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The second match of the Sri Lanka Women's tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on March 7 at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, 2nd match

Date and Time: 7th March, 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Pitch Report

The pitch at Saxton Oval in Nelson is good for bowlers and batters. Fans can expect another high-scoring fixture with spinners playing a crucial role in middle overs.

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

SL-W - N/R

NZ-W - N/R

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Rajapaksha Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Manudi Nanayakkara, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Chethana Vimukthi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Brooke Halliday, Claudia Green, Emma McLeod, Eve Wolland, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Jess Watkin ©, Jessica Simmons, Kate Anderson, Kate Gaging (wk), Marama Downes, Nensi Patel, Ocean Bartlett

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sanjeewani

A Sanjeewani is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. I Gaze is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

H Madavi Samarawickrama

M Green and H Madavi Samarawickrama are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. H Madavi Samarawickrama will bat in the top order and is in great form. G Plimmer is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

S Bates and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings and complete her quota of overs. J Kerr is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

H Rowe

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rowe and S Kumari. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. H Rowe will complete her quota of overs and is in top-notch form. E Carson is another good bowler pick for today's match.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

S Bates

S Bates is another crucial pick from the New Zealand Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. She has an exceptional venue record.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs NZ-W, 2nd match

C Athapaththu

J Kerr

S Bates

H Rowe

H Madavi Samarawickrama

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: M Green, H Madavi

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday

Bowlers: S Kumari, H Rowe, E Carson

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Gaze

Batters: H Madavi, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates

Bowlers: S Kumari, H Rowe, E Carson, I Priyadarshini

