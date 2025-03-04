SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 1st Match

The first match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) square off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at the McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, March 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams played two practice matches before this series. The first match was won by New Zealand Women XI by six wickets. Sri Lanka Women won the second practice match by four runs, riding on Sachini Nisansala four-wicket haul.

The two teams have played a total of 13 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won 11 matches, while Sri Lanka Women have won only two matches.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The first match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on March 4 at the McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, 1st match

Date and Time: 4 March 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for bowlers and batters. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture with spinners playing a crucial role in middle overs.

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

SL-W - Will be playing their first match

NZ-W - Will be playing their first match

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, and Rashmika Sewwandi.

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Brooke Halliday, Claudia Green, Emma McLeod, Eve Wolland, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Jess Watkin ©, Jessica Simmons, Kate Anderson, Kate Gaging (wk), Marama Downes, Nensi Patel, and Ocean Bartlett.

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sanjeewani

A Sanjeewani is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. I Gaze is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

M Green

M Green and L Down are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Green will bat in the top order and is in great form. H Madavi Samarawickrama is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

S Bates and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Athapaththu will open the innings and complete her quota of overs. J Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

H Rowe

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rowe and S Kumari. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Rowe will complete her quota of overs and is in top-notch form. E Carson is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

S Bates

S Bates is another crucial pick from the New Zealand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. She has an exceptional venue record.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs NZ-W, 1st match

C Athapaththu

J Kerr

S Bates

H Rowe

M Green

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: M Green, H Madavi

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday

Bowlers: S Kumari, H Rowe, E Carson

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Gaze

Batters: M Green

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday

Bowlers: S Kumari, H Rowe, U Prabodhani, H Jensen

