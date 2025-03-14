SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) squaring off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women won the ODI series by 2-0 and will now be looking to win the T20I series. They have a very strong squad with top quality all-rounders. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will look to win the T20I series for their fans.

These two teams have played a total of 11 head-to-head matches. New Zealand Women have won all the head-to-head matches.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Sri Lanka Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on March 14 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: March 14, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for bowlers and batters. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture with spinners playing a crucial role in middle overs. The last WT20I match played at this venue was between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SL-W vs NZ-W Form Guide

SL-W - Will be playing their first match

NZ-W - Will be playing their first match

SL-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XI

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Chetan Vimukthi

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Emma McLeod, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Polly Inglis (wk), Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair

SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sanjeewani

A Sanjeewani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. P Inglis is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

M Green

M Green and G Plimmer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Green will bat in the top order and is in great form. H Madavi Samarawickrama is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

S Bates and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will open the innings and complete her quota of overs. J Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Mair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mair and S Kumari. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. R Mair will complete her quota of overs and is in top-notch form. E Carson is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for Sri Lanka Women, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

S Bates

S Bates is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can once again trouble Sri Lanka Women bowlers.

5 Must-Picks for SL-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I match

C Athapaththu

J Kerr

S Bates

M Green

K Dilhari

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: M Green, H Madavi, G Plimmer

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates, B Halliday

Bowlers: S Kumari, R Mair

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani, P Inglis

Batters: M Green, G Plimmer

All-rounders: C Athapaththu, J Kerr, K Dilhari, S Bates

Bowlers: S Kumari, R Mair, R Carson

